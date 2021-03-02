CDC urges states to not reopen too quickly

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — There is a new warning from the Centers for Disease Control in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. They are urging states not to reopen too soon even as health officials say the U.S. has hit a plateau in covid cases and deaths. 

Even after six weeks of cases on the decline and a third vaccine from Johnson and Johnson now in the fold, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to stay vigilant, warning about a possible fourth wave as some states ease covid restrictions.

“These data are evidence that our recent declines to appear to be stalling. Stalling at over 70,000 cases a day. With these new statistics, I’m really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to protect people from COVID-19,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC.

About four million doses of the newest Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, are being shipped out. So far, 50 million Americans have received at least one of the two-dose shots from Pfizer and Moderna. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area