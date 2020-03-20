Census suspends fieldwork for two weeks

Closings
Coronavirus
UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic is putting the breaks on the Census fieldwork.  

The Census Bureau says it’s suspending its field operations for two weeks. This is to protect both Census workers and the public. 

The Census is conducted every ten years and it still needs an army of workers to knock on doors to conduct it even though many of us can do it online.

