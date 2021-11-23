Central New York health care workers lose their jobs as religious vaccine exemptions expire

Medical personnel adjust their personal protective equipment while working in the emergency department at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York. Hospitals and nursing homes in New York are bracing for the possibility that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could lead to staff shortages when it takes effect Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Doctors and nurses — and also support staff, like food service workers and cleaners — have been given until Sept. 27 to get at least their first vaccine shot in one of the nation’s most aggressive plans to protect patients. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadline for health care workers who lost their religious exemption to get the COVID-19 vaccine has passed, and many who are refusing to comply with New York State’s vaccine mandate woke up on Tuesday morning without a job.

Monday, November 22, was the last day employees could submit proof of either a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or a valid medical exemption to continue working unvaccinated.

A spokesperson for Crouse Hospital tells NewsChannel 9 a total of 45 employees have been fired for not complying with the vaccine mandate.

If those employees at Crouse choose to get the vaccine, they’ll get their job back. The hospital is utilizing agency traveling nurses to fill any gaps.

At Oswego Health, a total of 21 employees chose not to meet the requirements of the NYSDOH vaccine mandate.

A spokesperson for Oswego Health said they are actively recruiting and trying to retain the workforce. It’s possible hours of operation at several sites will be changed but there is no plan to close any services in the community.

At St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse, 80 workers who have lost their religious exemption and did not change their mind to get the COVID vaccine could be suspended without pay.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Philip Falcone, said those who have not received their second dose of a two-shot vaccination by December 15 will be suspended without pay. Failure to comply by January 8 will result in termination of employment.

St. Joe’s employees who change their mind and get the vaccine within a year will be welcomed back and retain their tenure.

17 employees at Oneida Health have either left or been fired directly related to the state’s vaccine mandate.

3 workers have been moved to remote positions and the status of 2 other employees is TBD.

This is a developing story, check back here for any updates.