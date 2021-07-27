Central New York pediatrician fighting vaccine hesitancy among kids, teens and parents

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are just over a month away from the start of school, and less than half of Onondaga County’s middle and high schoolers are vaccinated.

Dr. Robert Dracker, Medical Director of Summerwood Pediatrics, is working to combat vaccine hesitancy among kids, teens and parents.

“We are actively encouraging all of our patients over 12-years-old and above to become vaccinated before school starts,” Dr. Dracker explained.

In Onondaga County, the younger age groups have the lowest vaccination rates. The most recent data reports say 42.1% of 12 to 15-year-olds have at lease one dose of the vaccine and 48.7% of 16 to 19-year-olds received the shot.

17-year-old, Legende McGrath, one of Dr. Dracker’s patients, knew from the moment he was eligible, he wanted to roll up his sleeve and get the vaccine.

“I didn’t want to have to worry and continue living a normal life so I decided the vaccine was the best route I could take,” McGrath explained.

McGrath has a primary antibody deficiency, which puts him at a higher risk if he were to catch COVID-19.

That made his decision to get the vaccine an easy one. However, not everyone feels that way.

The basic concern is that this is a new type of a vaccine, which has never been used before in anyone, especially for children. I try to explain to patients that the vaccine works exactly how the virus works. Dr. Robert A. Dracker, Medical Director, Summerwood Pediatrics

Dr. Dracker said that many of his patients that are eligible for the vaccine are interested in getting it, but it’s the parents who are raising concerns.

“When the parents push back a little, we try to explain to them that the risks are far outweighed by the potential benefits,” –– Dr. Robert Dracker

It’s not as scary as people make it seem. At the end of the day, the way that you have to think about it is if you want to return to that normal life and not have to worry, especially with Delta coming out, it just makes everything safer and you can continue living your normal life. Legende McGrath, 17-years-old

According to the New York Times, the Food and Drug Administration is requesting Moderna and Pfizer expand their vaccine trials to children 5 to 11-years-old as a precautionary measure.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved for those ages 12 to 15-years-old by the CDC on May 12, 2021, following the FDA’s grant of emergency use authorization on May 11.

Children under 12-years-old are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports a total of 9.2 million U.S. children under the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 7.1 million of those children are fully vaccinated.