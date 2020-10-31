Central New York region confirms over 100 new cases of COVID-19 for second consecutive day Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Central New York region reported more than 100 new cases of the virus in back to back days Friday.

From Friday’s test results, 131 more people in Central New York tested positive for COVID-19, and the region’s positive rate was 1.9%. More than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as well, making it the first time the region reported more than 100 new cases in two consecutive days.

For reference, New York State says Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties make up the Central New York region.

The Central New York region’s positive rate was higher than the state’s average Friday, with only 1.49% of all test results statewide coming back positive.

Without the oversampling of the micro-clusters, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate was only 1.30% Friday.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise across the state. More than 1,100 New Yorkers are now fighting the virus in the hospital, the most since June 22.

Tragically, eight more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Friday.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,121 (+36)

– 1,121 (+36) Patients Newly Admitted – 147

– 147 Number ICU – 248 (+5)

– 248 (+5) Number ICU with Intubation – 122 (+6)

– 122 (+6) Total Discharges – 79,717 (+96)

– 79,717 (+96) Deaths – 8

– 8 Total Deaths – 25,807

Despite COVID-19 cases rising across the state, Governor Cuomo said New York still has the third lowest positive rate among all 50 states.

The governor is worried about travelers from other states bringing the virus to New York, and issued new guidelines for people coming to New York.

Micro-Clusters:

Most COVID-19 micro-clusters remain Downstate, but the micro-clusters located in Chemung and Steuben counties saw better than average data on Friday.

Test results from the Chemung County hot spot showed a 5.35% positive rate Friday. Over the past seven days, the micro-cluster has been averaging a positive rate above 6.50%. So, Friday’s data is a step in the right direction.

For Steuben County, their COVID-19 positive rate also trended in the right direction Friday, with only 3.77% of the test results coming back positive. That micro-cluster had been reporting positive rates above 4.50% over the last seven days.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.3% 1.1% 0.9% Central New York 0.9% 2.4% 1.9% Finger Lakes 1.6% 2.4% 1.9% Long Island 1.5% 1.3% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 1.9% 2.0% 2.2% Mohawk Valley 0.7% 0.5% 1.2% New York City 1.5% 1.6% 1.3% North Country 0.7% 1.2% 1.5% Southern Tier 1.1% 0.7% 1.0% Western New York 2.5% 2.3% 2.5%

Since the pandemic began, 507,480 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the State Health Department.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,724 19 Allegany 341 5 Broome 3,710 48 Cattaraugus 536 9 Cayuga 438 9 Chautauqua 994 18 Chemung 1,826 29 Chenango 419 6 Clinton 263 8 Columbia 728 5 Cortland 584 17 Delaware 187 6 Dutchess 5,547 22 Erie 13,413 151 Essex 203 4 Franklin 86 4 Fulton 365 0 Genesee 407 1 Greene 515 5 Hamilton 18 0 Herkimer 396 2 Jefferson 220 6 Lewis 146 7 Livingston 332 5 Madison 584 7 Monroe 7,596 103 Montgomery 273 1 Nassau 50,153 146 Niagara 2,124 16 NYC 263,209 699 Oneida 2,831 47 Onondaga 5,696 93 Ontario 701 4 Orange 13,830 87 Orleans 413 0 Oswego 644 5 Otsego 415 5 Putnam 1,845 12 Rensselaer 1,116 5 Rockland 18,177 67 Saratoga 1,405 22 Schenectady 1,600 9 Schoharie 114 1 Schuyler 147 8 Seneca 148 0 St. Lawrence 415 6 Steuben 1,058 17 Suffolk 49,396 96 Sullivan 1,814 14 Tioga 689 17 Tompkins 650 11 Ulster 2,547 9 Warren 467 6 Washington 347 7 Wayne 550 20 Westchester 40,797 116 Wyoming 199 3 Yates 132 4

