Central New York region confirms over 100 new cases of COVID-19 for second consecutive day Friday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Central New York region reported more than 100 new cases of the virus in back to back days Friday. 

From Friday’s test results, 131 more people in Central New York tested positive for COVID-19, and the region’s positive rate was 1.9%. More than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as well, making it the first time the region reported more than 100 new cases in two consecutive days. 

For reference, New York State says Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties make up the Central New York region.

The Central New York region’s positive rate was higher than the state’s average Friday, with only 1.49% of all test results statewide coming back positive.

Without the oversampling of the micro-clusters, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate was only 1.30% Friday.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise across the state. More than 1,100 New Yorkers are now fighting the virus in the hospital, the most since June 22.

Tragically, eight more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Friday.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,121 (+36)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 147
  • Number ICU – 248 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 122 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 79,717 (+96)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 25,807

Despite COVID-19 cases rising across the state, Governor Cuomo said New York still has the third lowest positive rate among all 50 states. 

The governor is worried about travelers from other states bringing the virus to New York, and issued new guidelines for people coming to New York.

Micro-Clusters:

Most COVID-19 micro-clusters remain Downstate, but the micro-clusters located in Chemung and Steuben counties saw better than average data on Friday. 

Test results from the Chemung County hot spot showed a 5.35% positive rate Friday. Over the past seven days, the micro-cluster has been averaging a positive rate above 6.50%. So, Friday’s data is a step in the right direction.

For Steuben County, their COVID-19 positive rate also trended in the right direction Friday, with only 3.77% of the test results coming back positive. That micro-cluster had been reporting positive rates above 4.50% over the last seven days. 

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.3%1.1%0.9%
Central New York0.9%2.4%1.9%
Finger Lakes1.6%2.4%1.9%
Long Island1.5%1.3%1.3%
Mid-Hudson1.9%2.0%2.2%
Mohawk Valley0.7%0.5%1.2%
New York City1.5%1.6%1.3%
North Country0.7%1.2%1.5%
Southern Tier1.1%0.7%1.0%
Western New York2.5%2.3%2.5%

Since the pandemic began, 507,480 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the State Health Department. 

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,72419
Allegany3415
Broome3,71048
Cattaraugus5369
Cayuga4389
Chautauqua99418
Chemung1,82629
Chenango4196
Clinton2638
Columbia7285
Cortland58417
Delaware1876
Dutchess5,54722
Erie13,413151
Essex2034
Franklin864
Fulton3650
Genesee4071
Greene5155
Hamilton180
Herkimer3962
Jefferson2206
Lewis1467
Livingston3325
Madison5847
Monroe7,596103
Montgomery2731
Nassau50,153146
Niagara2,12416
NYC263,209699
Oneida2,83147
Onondaga5,69693
Ontario7014
Orange13,83087
Orleans4130
Oswego6445
Otsego4155
Putnam1,84512
Rensselaer1,1165
Rockland18,17767
Saratoga1,40522
Schenectady1,6009
Schoharie1141
Schuyler1478
Seneca1480
St. Lawrence4156
Steuben1,05817
Suffolk49,39696
Sullivan1,81414
Tioga68917
Tompkins65011
Ulster2,5479
Warren4676
Washington3477
Wayne55020
Westchester40,797116
Wyoming1993
Yates1324

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

