Central New York region confirms over 100 new cases of COVID-19 for second consecutive day Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Central New York region reported more than 100 new cases of the virus in back to back days Friday.
From Friday’s test results, 131 more people in Central New York tested positive for COVID-19, and the region’s positive rate was 1.9%. More than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as well, making it the first time the region reported more than 100 new cases in two consecutive days.
For reference, New York State says Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties make up the Central New York region.
The Central New York region’s positive rate was higher than the state’s average Friday, with only 1.49% of all test results statewide coming back positive.
Without the oversampling of the micro-clusters, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate was only 1.30% Friday.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise across the state. More than 1,100 New Yorkers are now fighting the virus in the hospital, the most since June 22.
Tragically, eight more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Friday.
Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,121 (+36)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 147
- Number ICU – 248 (+5)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 122 (+6)
- Total Discharges – 79,717 (+96)
- Deaths – 8
- Total Deaths – 25,807
Despite COVID-19 cases rising across the state, Governor Cuomo said New York still has the third lowest positive rate among all 50 states.
The governor is worried about travelers from other states bringing the virus to New York, and issued new guidelines for people coming to New York.
Micro-Clusters:
Most COVID-19 micro-clusters remain Downstate, but the micro-clusters located in Chemung and Steuben counties saw better than average data on Friday.
Test results from the Chemung County hot spot showed a 5.35% positive rate Friday. Over the past seven days, the micro-cluster has been averaging a positive rate above 6.50%. So, Friday’s data is a step in the right direction.
For Steuben County, their COVID-19 positive rate also trended in the right direction Friday, with only 3.77% of the test results coming back positive. That micro-cluster had been reporting positive rates above 4.50% over the last seven days.
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.3%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Central New York
|0.9%
|2.4%
|1.9%
|Finger Lakes
|1.6%
|2.4%
|1.9%
|Long Island
|1.5%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.9%
|2.0%
|2.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.7%
|0.5%
|1.2%
|New York City
|1.5%
|1.6%
|1.3%
|North Country
|0.7%
|1.2%
|1.5%
|Southern Tier
|1.1%
|0.7%
|1.0%
|Western New York
|2.5%
|2.3%
|2.5%
Since the pandemic began, 507,480 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the State Health Department.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,724
|19
|Allegany
|341
|5
|Broome
|3,710
|48
|Cattaraugus
|536
|9
|Cayuga
|438
|9
|Chautauqua
|994
|18
|Chemung
|1,826
|29
|Chenango
|419
|6
|Clinton
|263
|8
|Columbia
|728
|5
|Cortland
|584
|17
|Delaware
|187
|6
|Dutchess
|5,547
|22
|Erie
|13,413
|151
|Essex
|203
|4
|Franklin
|86
|4
|Fulton
|365
|0
|Genesee
|407
|1
|Greene
|515
|5
|Hamilton
|18
|0
|Herkimer
|396
|2
|Jefferson
|220
|6
|Lewis
|146
|7
|Livingston
|332
|5
|Madison
|584
|7
|Monroe
|7,596
|103
|Montgomery
|273
|1
|Nassau
|50,153
|146
|Niagara
|2,124
|16
|NYC
|263,209
|699
|Oneida
|2,831
|47
|Onondaga
|5,696
|93
|Ontario
|701
|4
|Orange
|13,830
|87
|Orleans
|413
|0
|Oswego
|644
|5
|Otsego
|415
|5
|Putnam
|1,845
|12
|Rensselaer
|1,116
|5
|Rockland
|18,177
|67
|Saratoga
|1,405
|22
|Schenectady
|1,600
|9
|Schoharie
|114
|1
|Schuyler
|147
|8
|Seneca
|148
|0
|St. Lawrence
|415
|6
|Steuben
|1,058
|17
|Suffolk
|49,396
|96
|Sullivan
|1,814
|14
|Tioga
|689
|17
|Tompkins
|650
|11
|Ulster
|2,547
|9
|Warren
|467
|6
|Washington
|347
|7
|Wayne
|550
|20
|Westchester
|40,797
|116
|Wyoming
|199
|3
|Yates
|132
|4
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
Multiple potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Oneida County Saturday
NY Blitz Fantasy Spotlight: Week 8
2 Syracuse School District employees placed on administrative leave after wearing 'No Lives Matter' shirts for Halloween
