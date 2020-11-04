Central New York region posts its highest COVID-19 positive rate since June 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is starting to make a resurgence in Central New York, as the region posted its highest COVID-19 positive rate since June 17 on Tuesday.
According to the New York State Health Department, about 2.7% of the COVID-19 test results that came back from the Central New York region Tuesday were positive. This is the highest positive rate the region has seen since June 17. In total, 152 people in Central New York tested positive for the virus. This is the second most new cases the region has seen in one day since the pandemic began.
Central New York’s positive rate Tuesday was also higher than the state’s average. Statewide, only 1.59% of Tuesday’s test results were positive. Excluding the oversampling from the micro-clusters, the state’s positive rate was 1.42%.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations across the state continue to rise as well. Over 1,250 New Yorkers are in a hospital battling COVID-19, the most since June 18.
Locally, 47 people in Central New York are in the hospital battling the virus. This is the most hospitalizations due to COVID-19 the region has seen since July 14.
Tragically 14 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 Tuesday.
Complete data provided by the New York State Health Department:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,253 (+26)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 180
- Number ICU – 284 (+16)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 129 (+9)
- Total Discharges – 80,109 (+119)
- Deaths – 14
- Total Deaths – 25,868
Micro-Clusters:
Most hot spots, or micro-clusters as they’re referred to by Governor Cuomo, are located Downstate. Two of the more local micro-clusters are currently in Chemung and Steuben counties.
In the Chemung County micro-cluster, the COVID-19 positive rate on Tuesday was 4.51%. This is an improvement, as the positive rate in the Chemung County micro-cluster was about 5.34% over the last seven days.
In Steuben County, their micro-cluster saw a great improvement with the data from Tuesday. The micro-cluster’s average COVID-19 positive rate over the last seven days had been around five percent. On Tuesday however, the micro-cluster had a positive rate of only 2.86%.
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.5%
|1.2%
|1.2%
|Central New York
|2.2%
|2.5%
|2.7%
|Finger Lakes
|2.5%
|2.3%
|2.9%
|Long Island
|1.4%
|1.8%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.6%
|2.4%
|2.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.7%
|1.6%
|0.6%
|New York City
|1.5%
|1.5%
|1.3%
|North Country
|2.4%
|1.7%
|1.9%
|Southern Tier
|1.0%
|1.2%
|1.1%
|Western New York
|2.1%
|3.0%
|3.4%
In August, when COVID-19 was arguably the most controlled in New York State, almost every region was reporting positive rates of less than one percent. On Tuesday, every region, except the Mohawk Valley, had a COVID-19 positive rate over one percent. Furthermore, four regions had positive rates over two percent.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 515,815 cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,845
|43
|Allegany
|379
|5
|Broome
|3,835
|46
|Cattaraugus
|568
|6
|Cayuga
|474
|9
|Chautauqua
|1,051
|11
|Chemung
|1,948
|25
|Chenango
|432
|2
|Clinton
|282
|3
|Columbia
|763
|18
|Cortland
|604
|6
|Delaware
|205
|8
|Dutchess
|5,642
|30
|Erie
|13,908
|160
|Essex
|210
|3
|Franklin
|96
|0
|Fulton
|369
|1
|Genesee
|428
|8
|Greene
|523
|5
|Hamilton
|19
|0
|Herkimer
|418
|4
|Jefferson
|241
|4
|Lewis
|165
|10
|Livingston
|368
|9
|Madison
|609
|8
|Monroe
|8,025
|102
|Montgomery
|283
|2
|Nassau
|50,702
|100
|Niagara
|2,191
|25
|NYC
|266,393
|795
|Oneida
|2,917
|21
|Onondaga
|6,001
|120
|Ontario
|745
|9
|Orange
|14,055
|57
|Orleans
|421
|3
|Oswego
|678
|9
|Otsego
|433
|11
|Putnam
|1,883
|9
|Rensselaer
|1,142
|7
|Rockland
|18,581
|115
|Saratoga
|1,458
|10
|Schenectady
|1,650
|6
|Schoharie
|117
|1
|Schuyler
|164
|5
|Seneca
|155
|1
|St. Lawrence
|442
|6
|Steuben
|1,145
|14
|Suffolk
|49,854
|74
|Sullivan
|1,852
|15
|Tioga
|750
|18
|Tompkins
|664
|4
|Ulster
|2,575
|7
|Warren
|471
|1
|Washington
|358
|2
|Wayne
|602
|14
|Westchester
|41,360
|134
|Wyoming
|219
|3
|Yates
|147
|2
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
