Central New York region posts its highest COVID-19 positive rate since June 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is starting to make a resurgence in Central New York, as the region posted its highest COVID-19 positive rate since June 17 on Tuesday.

According to the New York State Health Department, about 2.7% of the COVID-19 test results that came back from the Central New York region Tuesday were positive. This is the highest positive rate the region has seen since June 17. In total, 152 people in Central New York tested positive for the virus. This is the second most new cases the region has seen in one day since the pandemic began.

Central New York’s positive rate Tuesday was also higher than the state’s average. Statewide, only 1.59% of Tuesday’s test results were positive. Excluding the oversampling from the micro-clusters, the state’s positive rate was 1.42%.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations across the state continue to rise as well. Over 1,250 New Yorkers are in a hospital battling COVID-19, the most since June 18. 

Locally, 47 people in Central New York are in the hospital battling the virus. This is the most hospitalizations due to COVID-19 the region has seen since July 14.

Tragically 14 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 Tuesday.

Complete data provided by the New York State Health Department:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,253 (+26)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 180
  • Number ICU – 284 (+16)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 129 (+9)
  • Total Discharges – 80,109 (+119)
  • Deaths – 14
  • Total Deaths – 25,868

Micro-Clusters:

Most hot spots, or micro-clusters as they’re referred to by Governor Cuomo, are located Downstate. Two of the more local micro-clusters are currently in Chemung and Steuben counties. 

In the Chemung County micro-cluster, the COVID-19 positive rate on Tuesday was 4.51%. This is an improvement, as the positive rate in the Chemung County micro-cluster was about 5.34% over the last seven days.

In Steuben County, their micro-cluster saw a great improvement with the data from Tuesday. The micro-cluster’s average COVID-19 positive rate over the last seven days had been around five percent. On Tuesday however, the micro-cluster had a positive rate of only 2.86%.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region1.5%1.2%1.2%
Central New York2.2%2.5%2.7%
Finger Lakes2.5%2.3%2.9%
Long Island1.4%1.8%1.1%
Mid-Hudson2.6%2.4%2.5%
Mohawk Valley1.7%1.6%0.6%
New York City1.5%1.5%1.3%
North Country2.4%1.7%1.9%
Southern Tier1.0%1.2%1.1%
Western New York2.1%3.0%3.4%

In August, when COVID-19 was arguably the most controlled in New York State, almost every region was reporting positive rates of less than one percent. On Tuesday, every region, except the Mohawk Valley, had a COVID-19 positive rate over one percent. Furthermore, four regions had positive rates over two percent. 

Since the pandemic began, there have been 515,815 cases of COVID-19 in New York State. 

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,84543
Allegany3795
Broome3,83546
Cattaraugus5686
Cayuga4749
Chautauqua1,05111
Chemung1,94825
Chenango4322
Clinton2823
Columbia76318
Cortland6046
Delaware2058
Dutchess5,64230
Erie13,908160
Essex2103
Franklin960
Fulton3691
Genesee4288
Greene5235
Hamilton190
Herkimer4184
Jefferson2414
Lewis16510
Livingston3689
Madison6098
Monroe8,025102
Montgomery2832
Nassau50,702100
Niagara2,19125
NYC266,393795
Oneida2,91721
Onondaga6,001120
Ontario7459
Orange14,05557
Orleans4213
Oswego6789
Otsego43311
Putnam1,8839
Rensselaer1,1427
Rockland18,581115
Saratoga1,45810
Schenectady1,6506
Schoharie1171
Schuyler1645
Seneca1551
St. Lawrence4426
Steuben1,14514
Suffolk49,85474
Sullivan1,85215
Tioga75018
Tompkins6644
Ulster2,5757
Warren4711
Washington3582
Wayne60214
Westchester41,360134
Wyoming2193
Yates1472

For more local COVID-19 data, click here. 

