Central New York region posts its highest COVID-19 positive rate since June 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is starting to make a resurgence in Central New York, as the region posted its highest COVID-19 positive rate since June 17 on Tuesday.

According to the New York State Health Department, about 2.7% of the COVID-19 test results that came back from the Central New York region Tuesday were positive. This is the highest positive rate the region has seen since June 17. In total, 152 people in Central New York tested positive for the virus. This is the second most new cases the region has seen in one day since the pandemic began.

Central New York’s positive rate Tuesday was also higher than the state’s average. Statewide, only 1.59% of Tuesday’s test results were positive. Excluding the oversampling from the micro-clusters, the state’s positive rate was 1.42%.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations across the state continue to rise as well. Over 1,250 New Yorkers are in a hospital battling COVID-19, the most since June 18.

Locally, 47 people in Central New York are in the hospital battling the virus. This is the most hospitalizations due to COVID-19 the region has seen since July 14.

Tragically 14 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 Tuesday.

Complete data provided by the New York State Health Department:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,253 (+26)

– 1,253 (+26) Patients Newly Admitted – 180

– 180 Number ICU – 284 (+16)

– 284 (+16) Number ICU with Intubation – 129 (+9)

– 129 (+9) Total Discharges – 80,109 (+119)

– 80,109 (+119) Deaths – 14

– 14 Total Deaths – 25,868

Micro-Clusters:

Most hot spots, or micro-clusters as they’re referred to by Governor Cuomo, are located Downstate. Two of the more local micro-clusters are currently in Chemung and Steuben counties.

In the Chemung County micro-cluster, the COVID-19 positive rate on Tuesday was 4.51%. This is an improvement, as the positive rate in the Chemung County micro-cluster was about 5.34% over the last seven days.

In Steuben County, their micro-cluster saw a great improvement with the data from Tuesday. The micro-cluster’s average COVID-19 positive rate over the last seven days had been around five percent. On Tuesday however, the micro-cluster had a positive rate of only 2.86%.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 1.5% 1.2% 1.2% Central New York 2.2% 2.5% 2.7% Finger Lakes 2.5% 2.3% 2.9% Long Island 1.4% 1.8% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 2.6% 2.4% 2.5% Mohawk Valley 1.7% 1.6% 0.6% New York City 1.5% 1.5% 1.3% North Country 2.4% 1.7% 1.9% Southern Tier 1.0% 1.2% 1.1% Western New York 2.1% 3.0% 3.4%

In August, when COVID-19 was arguably the most controlled in New York State, almost every region was reporting positive rates of less than one percent. On Tuesday, every region, except the Mohawk Valley, had a COVID-19 positive rate over one percent. Furthermore, four regions had positive rates over two percent.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 515,815 cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,845 43 Allegany 379 5 Broome 3,835 46 Cattaraugus 568 6 Cayuga 474 9 Chautauqua 1,051 11 Chemung 1,948 25 Chenango 432 2 Clinton 282 3 Columbia 763 18 Cortland 604 6 Delaware 205 8 Dutchess 5,642 30 Erie 13,908 160 Essex 210 3 Franklin 96 0 Fulton 369 1 Genesee 428 8 Greene 523 5 Hamilton 19 0 Herkimer 418 4 Jefferson 241 4 Lewis 165 10 Livingston 368 9 Madison 609 8 Monroe 8,025 102 Montgomery 283 2 Nassau 50,702 100 Niagara 2,191 25 NYC 266,393 795 Oneida 2,917 21 Onondaga 6,001 120 Ontario 745 9 Orange 14,055 57 Orleans 421 3 Oswego 678 9 Otsego 433 11 Putnam 1,883 9 Rensselaer 1,142 7 Rockland 18,581 115 Saratoga 1,458 10 Schenectady 1,650 6 Schoharie 117 1 Schuyler 164 5 Seneca 155 1 St. Lawrence 442 6 Steuben 1,145 14 Suffolk 49,854 74 Sullivan 1,852 15 Tioga 750 18 Tompkins 664 4 Ulster 2,575 7 Warren 471 1 Washington 358 2 Wayne 602 14 Westchester 41,360 134 Wyoming 219 3 Yates 147 2

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.