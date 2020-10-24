Central New York region reports most cases of COVID-19 over 4 day stretch since pandemic began

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country and Central New York is not immune to the rise in cases either.

Among the test results that were reported to the state Friday, only 0.7% were positive in Central New York. Although the positive rate was low, the region still had 71 people test positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb despite low positive rates because regions are now doing record amounts of testing.

Despite positive rates staying low, the Central New York region has now reported their highest number of COVID-19 cases over a four-day stretch, 370, since the pandemic began. The previous high four-day stretch took place from May 18-21, when 369 people tested positive for COVID-19.

On the bright side, Central New York did have the lowest COVID-19 positive rate among all ten New York regions Friday. 

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGION  WEDNESDAY  THURSDAY  FRIDAY  
Capital Region  0.9%  1.0%  0.9%  
Central New York  1.0%  1.1%  0.7%  
Finger Lakes  1.4%  1.7%  1.7%  
Long Island  1.0%  1.1%  1.6%  
Mid-Hudson  1.5%  1.5%  1.9%  
Mohawk Valley  0.6%  1.0%  1.0%  
New York City  1.1%  1.0%  1.2%  
North Country  0.5%  0.8%  1.8%  
Southern Tier  1.5%  1.3%  1.1%  
Western New York  1.5%  1.4%  1.1% 

Statewide, the health department continues to attack micro-clusters. As of Friday, the micro-clusters existed in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, Orange, Broome, Steuben and Chemung counties. 

In Steuben and Chemung counties, the COVID-19 positive rate is trending in the right direction. In the hot spots within the counties, the COVID-19 positive rate was around 4.5% from Friday’s test results.

Statewide, when you include the over-sampling from the hot spots, the COVID-19 positive rate was 1.31%. Without the data from the hot spots, New York’s positive rate on Friday was 1.13%.

Hospitalizations also increased across New York State, as over 1,000 people are now in the hospital with COVID-19. Friday marked the first time since June 23 that more than 1,000 New Yorkers are in the hospital with coronavirus on back-to-back days.

Deaths from COVID-19 continue to climb as well. Tragically, 11 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 Friday. 

Complete data from the New York State Health Department Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,045 (+22)  
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 152    
  • Number ICU – 231 (+8)  
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 113 (+4)  
  • Total Discharges – 78,960 (+106)  
  • Deaths – 11  
  • Total Deaths – 25,718  

Since the pandemic began, there have been 493,832 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State. 

Breakdown of cases by county:

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany  3,549  33  
Allegany  269  5  
Broome  3,330  68  
Cattaraugus  455  8  
Cayuga  352  1  
Chautauqua  877  9  
Chemung  1,544  34  
Chenango  365  7  
Clinton  236  4  
Columbia  669  2  
Cortland  496  8  
Delaware  168  2  
Dutchess  5,421  18  
Erie  12,782  77  
Essex  196  1  
Franklin  79  0  
Fulton  361  0  
Genesee  379  2  
Greene  489  1  
Hamilton  16  0  
Herkimer  384  4  
Jefferson  199  2  
Lewis  92  24  
Livingston  272  6  
Madison  557  5  
Monroe  7,070  78  
Montgomery  261  0  
Nassau  49,203  161  
Niagara  2,032  16  
NYC  257,902  755  
Oneida  2,670  26  
Onondaga  5,277  55  
Ontario  635  6  
Orange  13,413  71  
Orleans  385  6  
Oswego  609  2  
Otsego  384  6  
Putnam  1,788  8  
Rensselaer  1,073  9  
Rockland  17,635  54  
Saratoga  1,295  30  
Schenectady  1,539  9  
Schoharie  107  3  
Schuyler  115  4  
Seneca  140  1  
St. Lawrence  382  3  
Steuben  951  22  
Suffolk  48,562  163  
Sullivan  1,725  11  
Tioga  549  37  
Tompkins  593  8  
Ulster  2,459  9  
Warren  448  3  
Washington  330  3  
Wayne  432  24  
Westchester  40,041  151  
Wyoming  179  2  
Yates  111  4  

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

