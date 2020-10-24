Central New York region reports most cases of COVID-19 over 4 day stretch since pandemic began

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country and Central New York is not immune to the rise in cases either.

Among the test results that were reported to the state Friday, only 0.7% were positive in Central New York. Although the positive rate was low, the region still had 71 people test positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb despite low positive rates because regions are now doing record amounts of testing.

Despite positive rates staying low, the Central New York region has now reported their highest number of COVID-19 cases over a four-day stretch, 370, since the pandemic began. The previous high four-day stretch took place from May 18-21, when 369 people tested positive for COVID-19.

On the bright side, Central New York did have the lowest COVID-19 positive rate among all ten New York regions Friday.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% Central New York 1.0% 1.1% 0.7% Finger Lakes 1.4% 1.7% 1.7% Long Island 1.0% 1.1% 1.6% Mid-Hudson 1.5% 1.5% 1.9% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 1.0% 1.0% New York City 1.1% 1.0% 1.2% North Country 0.5% 0.8% 1.8% Southern Tier 1.5% 1.3% 1.1% Western New York 1.5% 1.4% 1.1%

Statewide, the health department continues to attack micro-clusters. As of Friday, the micro-clusters existed in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, Orange, Broome, Steuben and Chemung counties.

In Steuben and Chemung counties, the COVID-19 positive rate is trending in the right direction. In the hot spots within the counties, the COVID-19 positive rate was around 4.5% from Friday’s test results.

Statewide, when you include the over-sampling from the hot spots, the COVID-19 positive rate was 1.31%. Without the data from the hot spots, New York’s positive rate on Friday was 1.13%.

Hospitalizations also increased across New York State, as over 1,000 people are now in the hospital with COVID-19. Friday marked the first time since June 23 that more than 1,000 New Yorkers are in the hospital with coronavirus on back-to-back days.

Deaths from COVID-19 continue to climb as well. Tragically, 11 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 Friday.

Complete data from the New York State Health Department Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,045 (+22)

– 1,045 (+22) Patients Newly Admitted – 152

– 152 Number ICU – 231 (+8)

– 231 (+8) Number ICU with Intubation – 113 (+4)

– 113 (+4) Total Discharges – 78,960 (+106)

– 78,960 (+106) Deaths – 11

– 11 Total Deaths – 25,718

Since the pandemic began, there have been 493,832 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,549 33 Allegany 269 5 Broome 3,330 68 Cattaraugus 455 8 Cayuga 352 1 Chautauqua 877 9 Chemung 1,544 34 Chenango 365 7 Clinton 236 4 Columbia 669 2 Cortland 496 8 Delaware 168 2 Dutchess 5,421 18 Erie 12,782 77 Essex 196 1 Franklin 79 0 Fulton 361 0 Genesee 379 2 Greene 489 1 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 384 4 Jefferson 199 2 Lewis 92 24 Livingston 272 6 Madison 557 5 Monroe 7,070 78 Montgomery 261 0 Nassau 49,203 161 Niagara 2,032 16 NYC 257,902 755 Oneida 2,670 26 Onondaga 5,277 55 Ontario 635 6 Orange 13,413 71 Orleans 385 6 Oswego 609 2 Otsego 384 6 Putnam 1,788 8 Rensselaer 1,073 9 Rockland 17,635 54 Saratoga 1,295 30 Schenectady 1,539 9 Schoharie 107 3 Schuyler 115 4 Seneca 140 1 St. Lawrence 382 3 Steuben 951 22 Suffolk 48,562 163 Sullivan 1,725 11 Tioga 549 37 Tompkins 593 8 Ulster 2,459 9 Warren 448 3 Washington 330 3 Wayne 432 24 Westchester 40,041 151 Wyoming 179 2 Yates 111 4

