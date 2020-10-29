Central New York region’s COVID-19 positive rate dips below 1%, but hospitalizations rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 positive rate for the Central New York region dipped below one percent Wednesday, but the state’s positive rate stayed around 1.5% and local hospitalizations reached their highest level since mid-July.

According to the New York State Health Department, the COVID-19 positive rate for the entire state Wednesday was 1.48%. This is based solely on the test results that were reported to the state Wednesday.

Without the oversampling from the hot spots across the state, the COVID-19 positive rate for New York was 1.25%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state remained unchanged Wednesday, but there are still over 1,000 New Yorkers in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Locally, the Central New York region has 40 people in the hospital battling COVID-19. This is the most hospitalizations the region has seen at one time since mid-July.

Deaths from COVID-19 continue to climb as well. 19 more New Yorkers tragically lost their lives to the virus Wednesday.

New York State continues to lead the way in COVID-19 testing, with 168,353 test results being reported to the state Wednesday, the most in a single day since the pandemic started.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,085 (+0)

– 1,085 (+0) Patients Newly Admitted – 150

– 150 Number ICU – 237 (+1)

– 237 (+1) Number ICU with Intubation – 114 (-6)

– 114 (-6) Total Discharges – 79,501 (+135)

– 79,501 (+135) Deaths – 19

– 19 Total Deaths – 25,792

The Central New York region posted a better COVID-19 positive rate than the state’s average Wednesday, with about 0.9% of the test results from the region coming back positive Wednesday.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.3% 1.1% 1.3% Central New York 2.2% 1.0% 0.9% Finger Lakes 1.7% 1.6% 1.6% Long Island 1.6% 1.9% 1.5% Mid-Hudson 2.2% 2.1% 1.9% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 0.9% 0.7% New York City 1.7% 1.6% 1.5% North Country 0.9% 0.5% 0.7% Southern Tier 2.0% 1.1% 1.1% Western New York 2.6% 1.9% 2.5%

Hot Spots:

Most hot spots are Downstate, but local hot spots in Chemung and Steuben counties saw their COVID-19 positive rates hover around five percent Wednesday. In Chemung County, this shows improvement, but the COVID-19 positive rate has remained around five percent over the last seven days in Steuben County.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 503,176 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,660 33 Allegany 314 6 Broome 3,620 54 Cattaraugus 517 15 Cayuga 405 8 Chautauqua 955 31 Chemung 1,777 34 Chenango 408 11 Clinton 248 2 Columbia 721 11 Cortland 553 6 Delaware 178 1 Dutchess 5,508 36 Erie 13,161 140 Essex 199 1 Franklin 80 0 Fulton 363 1 Genesee 396 8 Greene 507 2 Hamilton 17 0 Herkimer 394 0 Jefferson 211 4 Lewis 134 7 Livingston 313 8 Madison 570 5 Monroe 7,386 74 Montgomery 270 2 Nassau 49,841 178 Niagara 2,088 13 NYC 261,607 1,060 Oneida 2,769 23 Onondaga 5,498 44 Ontario 679 10 Orange 13,672 75 Orleans 412 6 Oswego 631 4 Otsego 404 4 Putnam 1,825 13 Rensselaer 1,110 11 Rockland 18,024 81 Saratoga 1,365 20 Schenectady 1,579 9 Schoharie 112 1 Schuyler 135 9 Seneca 147 4 St. Lawrence 405 6 Steuben 1,025 20 Suffolk 49,198 200 Sullivan 1,786 7 Tioga 653 24 Tompkins 632 13 Ulster 2,531 13 Warren 461 2 Washington 338 2 Wayne 512 24 Westchester 40,554 116 Wyoming 192 4 Yates 126 3

As winter approaches, Governor Cuomo is worried COVID-19 cases may rise and asks all New Yorkers to stay vigilant.

COVID-19 has had untold impacts on New Yorkers’ physical and mental health, and it’s critical that everyone stays vigilant as we move into the winter and COVID fatigue sets in. New York continues to closely monitor the data and increase its testing capacity to new highs, one of which we’ve achieved today. It’s important to put our state in context—we’re pushing ahead in the midst of increasing cases in the United States and around the globe. New Yorkers should wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments should continue to practice careful enforcement. This night has been long, but we will see the sun on the horizon again if we stay New York Tough. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

