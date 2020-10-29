Central New York region’s COVID-19 positive rate dips below 1%, but hospitalizations rise

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 positive rate for the Central New York region dipped below one percent Wednesday, but the state’s positive rate stayed around 1.5% and local hospitalizations reached their highest level since mid-July.

According to the New York State Health Department, the COVID-19 positive rate for the entire state Wednesday was 1.48%. This is based solely on the test results that were reported to the state Wednesday. 

Without the oversampling from the hot spots across the state, the COVID-19 positive rate for New York was 1.25%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state remained unchanged Wednesday, but there are still over 1,000 New Yorkers in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Locally, the Central New York region has 40 people in the hospital battling COVID-19. This is the most hospitalizations the region has seen at one time since mid-July. 

Deaths from COVID-19 continue to climb as well. 19 more New Yorkers tragically lost their lives to the virus Wednesday. 

New York State continues to lead the way in COVID-19 testing, with 168,353 test results being reported to the state Wednesday, the most in a single day since the pandemic started. 

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,085 (+0)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 150
  • Number ICU – 237 (+1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 114 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 79,501 (+135)
  • Deaths – 19
  • Total Deaths – 25,792

The Central New York region posted a better COVID-19 positive rate than the state’s average Wednesday, with about 0.9% of the test results from the region coming back positive Wednesday.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY
Capital Region 1.3% 1.1% 1.3%
Central New York 2.2% 1.0% 0.9%
Finger Lakes 1.7% 1.6% 1.6%
Long Island 1.6% 1.9% 1.5%
Mid-Hudson 2.2% 2.1% 1.9%
Mohawk Valley 1.1% 0.9% 0.7%
New York City 1.7% 1.6% 1.5%
North Country 0.9% 0.5% 0.7%
Southern Tier 2.0% 1.1% 1.1%
Western New York 2.6% 1.9% 2.5%

Hot Spots:

Most hot spots are Downstate, but local hot spots in Chemung and Steuben counties saw their COVID-19 positive rates hover around five percent Wednesday. In Chemung County, this shows improvement, but the COVID-19 positive rate has remained around five percent over the last seven days in Steuben County.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 503,176 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,66033
Allegany3146
Broome3,62054
Cattaraugus51715
Cayuga4058
Chautauqua95531
Chemung1,77734
Chenango40811
Clinton2482
Columbia72111
Cortland5536
Delaware1781
Dutchess5,50836
Erie13,161140
Essex1991
Franklin800
Fulton3631
Genesee3968
Greene5072
Hamilton170
Herkimer3940
Jefferson2114
Lewis1347
Livingston3138
Madison5705
Monroe7,38674
Montgomery2702
Nassau49,841178
Niagara2,08813
NYC261,6071,060
Oneida2,76923
Onondaga5,49844
Ontario67910
Orange13,67275
Orleans4126
Oswego6314
Otsego4044
Putnam1,82513
Rensselaer1,11011
Rockland18,02481
Saratoga1,36520
Schenectady1,5799
Schoharie1121
Schuyler1359
Seneca1474
St. Lawrence4056
Steuben1,02520
Suffolk49,198200
Sullivan1,7867
Tioga65324
Tompkins63213
Ulster2,53113
Warren4612
Washington3382
Wayne51224
Westchester40,554116
Wyoming1924
Yates1263

As winter approaches, Governor Cuomo is worried COVID-19 cases may rise and asks all New Yorkers to stay vigilant. 

COVID-19 has had untold impacts on New Yorkers’ physical and mental health, and it’s critical that everyone stays vigilant as we move into the winter and COVID fatigue sets in. New York continues to closely monitor the data and increase its testing capacity to new highs, one of which we’ve achieved today. It’s important to put our state in context—we’re pushing ahead in the midst of increasing cases in the United States and around the globe. New Yorkers should wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments should continue to practice careful enforcement. This night has been long, but we will see the sun on the horizon again if we stay New York Tough.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

