Central New York reports a COVID-19 positive rate of 0.8% from Saturday’s tests

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus continues to take its toll on New Yorkers, but Central New York reported better numbers than the state’s average Sunday.

According to Governor Cuomo, 0.8% of the tests results reported in Central New York Saturday came back positive. To compare that with the state’s average, about 1.1% of the approximately 110,000 test results came back positive across the state on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic is becoming a bigger problem downstate, with 20 zip codes being identified as hot spots. According to Governor Cuomo, the hot spots are primarily in Orange, Rockland and Kings counties.

Governor Cuomo said that on Monday he wants local governments to increase enforcement of COVID-19 regulations in the hot spot areas. The governor also wants increased testing in hot spot schools, and said the state can help with enforcement and testing in the hot spot areas if needed.

Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hot spot ZIP codes. The State will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow. As we saw with bars and restaurants, when the State initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased. However, the State cannot take over effective enforcement for every jurisdiction and if a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the State and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance.

Governor Andrew Cuomo

The governor reminded New York that COVID-19 is still a deadly virus, as 14 more New Yorkers tragically lost their lives to coronavirus on Saturday.

Data provided by New York State Health Department:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 618 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 72
  • Number ICU – 138 (-11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 77,090 (+86)
  • Deaths – 14
  • Total Deaths – 25,519

Positive rates over the last three days for all ten New York regions:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.9%0.8%0.8%
Central New York0.7%0.8%0.8%
Finger Lakes1.0%0.6%0.6%
Long Island1.3%1.2%0.9%
Mid-Hudson2.6%2.3%1.4%
Mohawk Valley0.4%0.3%0.4%
New York City1.4%1.4%1.4%
North Country0.2%0.3%0.3%
Southern Tier1.0%1.5%1.1%
Western New York1.2%1.1%1.1%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 464,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State, according to the health department.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,19015
Allegany1240
Broome1,94751
Cattaraugus3031
Cayuga2313
Chautauqua62918
Chemung72170
Chenango2612
Clinton1661
Columbia6083
Cortland22318
Delaware1411
Dutchess5,17910
Erie11,76770
Essex1700
Franklin702
Fulton3472
Genesee3442
Greene3477
Hamilton150
Herkimer3462
Jefferson1760
Lewis510
Livingston2111
Madison5030
Monroe6,20620
Montgomery2381
Nassau47,24679
Niagara1,82815
NYC246,417532
Oneida2,47810
Onondaga4,5379
Ontario4893
Orange12,39434
Orleans3370
Oswego5213
Otsego3462
Putnam1,6504
Rensselaer9447
Rockland16,01643
Saratoga1,0955
Schenectady1,4294
Schoharie860
Schuyler512
Seneca1100
St. Lawrence3352
Steuben53414
Suffolk46,84272
Sullivan1,6151
Tioga27410
Tompkins4457
Ulster2,31512
Warren4136
Washington3070
Wayne3320
Westchester38,47544
Wyoming1411
Yates661

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

