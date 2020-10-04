Central New York reports a COVID-19 positive rate of 0.8% from Saturday’s tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus continues to take its toll on New Yorkers, but Central New York reported better numbers than the state’s average Sunday.
According to Governor Cuomo, 0.8% of the tests results reported in Central New York Saturday came back positive. To compare that with the state’s average, about 1.1% of the approximately 110,000 test results came back positive across the state on Saturday.
The COVID-19 pandemic is becoming a bigger problem downstate, with 20 zip codes being identified as hot spots. According to Governor Cuomo, the hot spots are primarily in Orange, Rockland and Kings counties.
Governor Cuomo said that on Monday he wants local governments to increase enforcement of COVID-19 regulations in the hot spot areas. The governor also wants increased testing in hot spot schools, and said the state can help with enforcement and testing in the hot spot areas if needed.
Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hot spot ZIP codes. The State will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow. As we saw with bars and restaurants, when the State initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased. However, the State cannot take over effective enforcement for every jurisdiction and if a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the State and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance.Governor Andrew Cuomo
The governor reminded New York that COVID-19 is still a deadly virus, as 14 more New Yorkers tragically lost their lives to coronavirus on Saturday.
Data provided by New York State Health Department:
- Patient Hospitalization – 618 (-29)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 72
- Number ICU – 138 (-11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (-3)
- Total Discharges – 77,090 (+86)
- Deaths – 14
- Total Deaths – 25,519
Positive rates over the last three days for all ten New York regions:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.9%
|0.8%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|0.7%
|0.8%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|1.0%
|0.6%
|0.6%
|Long Island
|1.3%
|1.2%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.6%
|2.3%
|1.4%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.4%
|0.3%
|0.4%
|New York City
|1.4%
|1.4%
|1.4%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|1.0%
|1.5%
|1.1%
|Western New York
|1.2%
|1.1%
|1.1%
Since the pandemic began, there have been 464,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State, according to the health department.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,190
|15
|Allegany
|124
|0
|Broome
|1,947
|51
|Cattaraugus
|303
|1
|Cayuga
|231
|3
|Chautauqua
|629
|18
|Chemung
|721
|70
|Chenango
|261
|2
|Clinton
|166
|1
|Columbia
|608
|3
|Cortland
|223
|18
|Delaware
|141
|1
|Dutchess
|5,179
|10
|Erie
|11,767
|70
|Essex
|170
|0
|Franklin
|70
|2
|Fulton
|347
|2
|Genesee
|344
|2
|Greene
|347
|7
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|346
|2
|Jefferson
|176
|0
|Lewis
|51
|0
|Livingston
|211
|1
|Madison
|503
|0
|Monroe
|6,206
|20
|Montgomery
|238
|1
|Nassau
|47,246
|79
|Niagara
|1,828
|15
|NYC
|246,417
|532
|Oneida
|2,478
|10
|Onondaga
|4,537
|9
|Ontario
|489
|3
|Orange
|12,394
|34
|Orleans
|337
|0
|Oswego
|521
|3
|Otsego
|346
|2
|Putnam
|1,650
|4
|Rensselaer
|944
|7
|Rockland
|16,016
|43
|Saratoga
|1,095
|5
|Schenectady
|1,429
|4
|Schoharie
|86
|0
|Schuyler
|51
|2
|Seneca
|110
|0
|St. Lawrence
|335
|2
|Steuben
|534
|14
|Suffolk
|46,842
|72
|Sullivan
|1,615
|1
|Tioga
|274
|10
|Tompkins
|445
|7
|Ulster
|2,315
|12
|Warren
|413
|6
|Washington
|307
|0
|Wayne
|332
|0
|Westchester
|38,475
|44
|Wyoming
|141
|1
|Yates
|66
|1
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
