Central New York reports a COVID-19 positive rate of 0.8% from Saturday’s tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus continues to take its toll on New Yorkers, but Central New York reported better numbers than the state’s average Sunday.

According to Governor Cuomo, 0.8% of the tests results reported in Central New York Saturday came back positive. To compare that with the state’s average, about 1.1% of the approximately 110,000 test results came back positive across the state on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic is becoming a bigger problem downstate, with 20 zip codes being identified as hot spots. According to Governor Cuomo, the hot spots are primarily in Orange, Rockland and Kings counties.

Governor Cuomo said that on Monday he wants local governments to increase enforcement of COVID-19 regulations in the hot spot areas. The governor also wants increased testing in hot spot schools, and said the state can help with enforcement and testing in the hot spot areas if needed.

Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hot spot ZIP codes. The State will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow. As we saw with bars and restaurants, when the State initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased. However, the State cannot take over effective enforcement for every jurisdiction and if a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the State and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance. Governor Andrew Cuomo

The governor reminded New York that COVID-19 is still a deadly virus, as 14 more New Yorkers tragically lost their lives to coronavirus on Saturday.

Data provided by New York State Health Department:

Patient Hospitalization – 618 (-29)

Patients Newly Admitted – 72

Number ICU – 138 (-11)

Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (-3)

Total Discharges – 77,090 (+86)

Deaths – 14

Total Deaths – 25,519

Positive rates over the last three days for all ten New York regions:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.9% 0.8% 0.8% Central New York 0.7% 0.8% 0.8% Finger Lakes 1.0% 0.6% 0.6% Long Island 1.3% 1.2% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 2.6% 2.3% 1.4% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.3% 0.4% New York City 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% North Country 0.2% 0.3% 0.3% Southern Tier 1.0% 1.5% 1.1% Western New York 1.2% 1.1% 1.1%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 464,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State, according to the health department.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,190 15 Allegany 124 0 Broome 1,947 51 Cattaraugus 303 1 Cayuga 231 3 Chautauqua 629 18 Chemung 721 70 Chenango 261 2 Clinton 166 1 Columbia 608 3 Cortland 223 18 Delaware 141 1 Dutchess 5,179 10 Erie 11,767 70 Essex 170 0 Franklin 70 2 Fulton 347 2 Genesee 344 2 Greene 347 7 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 346 2 Jefferson 176 0 Lewis 51 0 Livingston 211 1 Madison 503 0 Monroe 6,206 20 Montgomery 238 1 Nassau 47,246 79 Niagara 1,828 15 NYC 246,417 532 Oneida 2,478 10 Onondaga 4,537 9 Ontario 489 3 Orange 12,394 34 Orleans 337 0 Oswego 521 3 Otsego 346 2 Putnam 1,650 4 Rensselaer 944 7 Rockland 16,016 43 Saratoga 1,095 5 Schenectady 1,429 4 Schoharie 86 0 Schuyler 51 2 Seneca 110 0 St. Lawrence 335 2 Steuben 534 14 Suffolk 46,842 72 Sullivan 1,615 1 Tioga 274 10 Tompkins 445 7 Ulster 2,315 12 Warren 413 6 Washington 307 0 Wayne 332 0 Westchester 38,475 44 Wyoming 141 1 Yates 66 1

