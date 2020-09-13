Central New York reports highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in single day since mid-June

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate stayed under one percent for the 37th consecutive day Saturday, but the virus’ spread may becoming more of a problem locally, as Central New York saw a spike in Saturday’s data.
According to the New York State Health Department, two percent of the COVID-19 test results reported in Central New York on Saturday were positive. This is the highest positive rate the region has seen since June 23.
In total, 59 people tested positive for coronavirus in Central New York on Saturday, the highest number of positive cases in a single day for the region since June 17.
The uptick in local cases could be due to SUNY Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department on Saturday confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases among the SUNY Oswego community.
The COVID-19 positive rate over the last three days for all ten New York regions can be seen in the chart below.
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.2%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|Central New York
|1.3%
|0.7%
|2.0%
|Finger Lakes
|1.1%
|0.9%
|0.6%
|Long Island
|1.3%
|1.4%
|1.2%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.2%
|0.9%
|1.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.0%
|0.8%
|0.4%
|New York City
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.7%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Western New York
|1.5%
|1.5%
|2.0%
Statewide, the COVID-19 positive rate remained below one percent for the 37th consecutive day, with 0.99% percent of the test results coming back positive on Saturday.
Tragically, six more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Saturday.
Complete COVID-19 data for Saturday provided by the State Health Department:
- Patient Hospitalization – 464 (-3)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 57
- Number ICU – 131 (+4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 75,767 (+60)
- Deaths – 6
- Total Deaths – 25,390
Throughout New York State, 725 additional cases of the virus were confirmed on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 444,365.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,915
|19
|Allegany
|94
|0
|Broome
|1,418
|8
|Cattaraugus
|241
|2
|Cayuga
|190
|3
|Chautauqua
|515
|8
|Chemung
|251
|4
|Chenango
|245
|0
|Clinton
|153
|1
|Columbia
|577
|0
|Cortland
|128
|9
|Delaware
|128
|0
|Dutchess
|4,986
|2
|Erie
|10,637
|70
|Essex
|151
|0
|Franklin
|63
|2
|Fulton
|318
|2
|Genesee
|307
|0
|Greene
|318
|1
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|313
|1
|Jefferson
|157
|0
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|196
|2
|Madison
|478
|0
|Monroe
|5,727
|15
|Montgomery
|218
|0
|Nassau
|45,711
|78
|Niagara
|1,685
|7
|NYC
|237,802
|244
|Oneida
|2,347
|6
|Onondaga
|4,081
|21
|Ontario
|439
|4
|Orange
|11,635
|24
|Orleans
|321
|0
|Oswego
|388
|26
|Otsego
|314
|2
|Putnam
|1,557
|3
|Rensselaer
|879
|3
|Rockland
|14,547
|17
|Saratoga
|961
|6
|Schenectady
|1,356
|5
|Schoharie
|78
|1
|Schuyler
|32
|0
|Seneca
|104
|0
|St. Lawrence
|304
|0
|Steuben
|326
|0
|Suffolk
|45,683
|68
|Sullivan
|1,553
|4
|Tioga
|219
|0
|Tompkins
|381
|6
|Ulster
|2,218
|3
|Warren
|348
|0
|Washington
|284
|1
|Wayne
|303
|2
|Westchester
|37,531
|45
|Wyoming
|128
|0
|Yates
|62
|0
For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.
