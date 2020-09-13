Central New York reports highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in single day since mid-June

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State’s COVID-19 positive rate stayed under one percent for the 37th consecutive day Saturday, but the virus’ spread may becoming more of a problem locally, as Central New York saw a spike in Saturday’s data.

According to the New York State Health Department, two percent of the COVID-19 test results reported in Central New York on Saturday were positive. This is the highest positive rate the region has seen since June 23. 

In total, 59 people tested positive for coronavirus in Central New York on Saturday, the highest number of positive cases in a single day for the region since June 17.

The uptick in local cases could be due to SUNY Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department on Saturday confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases among the SUNY Oswego community. 

The COVID-19 positive rate over the last three days for all ten New York regions can be seen in the chart below.

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.2%1.0%1.0%
Central New York1.3%0.7%2.0%
Finger Lakes1.1%0.9%0.6%
Long Island1.3%1.4%1.2%
Mid-Hudson1.2%0.9%1.2%
Mohawk Valley1.0%0.8%0.4%
New York City0.7%0.7%0.8%
North Country0.2%0.1%0.2%
Southern Tier0.7%0.4%0.4%
Western New York1.5%1.5%2.0%

Statewide, the COVID-19 positive rate remained below one percent for the 37th consecutive day, with 0.99% percent of the test results coming back positive on Saturday. 

Tragically, six more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Saturday.

Complete COVID-19 data for Saturday provided by the State Health Department:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 464 (-3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 57
  • Number ICU – 131 (+4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 75,767 (+60)
  • Deaths – 6
  • Total Deaths – 25,390

Throughout New York State, 725 additional cases of the virus were confirmed on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 444,365.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,91519
Allegany940
Broome1,4188
Cattaraugus2412
Cayuga1903
Chautauqua5158
Chemung2514
Chenango2450
Clinton1531
Columbia5770
Cortland1289
Delaware1280
Dutchess4,9862
Erie10,63770
Essex1510
Franklin632
Fulton3182
Genesee3070
Greene3181
Hamilton140
Herkimer3131
Jefferson1570
Lewis500
Livingston1962
Madison4780
Monroe5,72715
Montgomery2180
Nassau45,71178
Niagara1,6857
NYC237,802244
Oneida2,3476
Onondaga4,08121
Ontario4394
Orange11,63524
Orleans3210
Oswego38826
Otsego3142
Putnam1,5573
Rensselaer8793
Rockland14,54717
Saratoga9616
Schenectady1,3565
Schoharie781
Schuyler320
Seneca1040
St. Lawrence3040
Steuben3260
Suffolk45,68368
Sullivan1,5534
Tioga2190
Tompkins3816
Ulster2,2183
Warren3480
Washington2841
Wayne3032
Westchester37,53145
Wyoming1280
Yates620

For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.

