Central New York reports lower COVID-19 positive rate than the state’s average Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Health Department updated their COVID-19 data on Saturday, and the state reported about a one percent positive test rate among all New Yorkers.

Central New York’s COVID-19 positive rate for Friday was a little lower than the state’s average, with only 0.6% of test results in the region coming back positive. According to the State Health Department, Friday only marked the fourth time out of the last 16 days Central New York had a COVID-19 positive rate below one percent.

Statewide, the positive rate has hovered around one percent since mid-June and that trend continued on Friday. Of the 99,953 test results confirmed Friday, 1,005 of them came back positive, which is about one percent.

Over 500 New Yorkers are still in the hospital battling the virus, and sadly 16 more patients were admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 on Friday.

Tragically, four more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Friday, including a neighbor in Oneida County. Their COVID-19 death toll now stands at 124.

Onondaga County experienced their first COVID-19 death on Saturday since September 6. According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, it was a 95-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions, who passed away from the virus. So far, there have been 206 deaths in Onondaga County due to COVID-19.

Friday’s Complete COVID-19 data provided by the State Health Department:

Patient Hospitalization – 527 (+16)

– 527 (+16) Patients Newly Admitted – 95

– 95 Number ICU – 164 (+10)

– 164 (+10) Number ICU with Intubation – 75 (-1)

– 75 (-1) Total Discharges – 76,528 (+72)

– 76,528 (+72) Deaths – 4

– 4 Total Deaths – 25,450

Central New York’s positive rate of 0.6% was one of the lowest among all ten New York regions on Saturday.

COVID-19 positive rates over the last three days for all New York regions:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.7% 0.7% Central New York 1.3% 0.9% 0.6% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.4% 0.4% Long Island 0.7% 1.0% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 1.5% 1.7% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.6% 0.5% New York City 1.1% 1.0% 1.1% North Country 0.5% 0.1% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.7% 0.7% 1.2% Western New York 1.9% 1.1% 1.3%

According to the New York State Health Department, The 1,005 new cases of COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 454,760 since the pandemic began.

Breakdown of cases by county since the pandemic began:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,082 19 Allegany 106 3 Broome 1,550 37 Cattaraugus 259 1 Cayuga 211 3 Chautauqua 568 7 Chemung 440 25 Chenango 249 1 Clinton 159 1 Columbia 591 3 Cortland 171 2 Delaware 133 0 Dutchess 5,115 7 Erie 11,308 57 Essex 167 3 Franklin 66 0 Fulton 334 1 Genesee 319 2 Greene 323 0 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 334 3 Jefferson 167 0 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 207 1 Madison 493 1 Monroe 6,002 17 Montgomery 232 0 Nassau 46,576 71 Niagara 1,773 7 NYC 242,311 429 Oneida 2,407 7 Onondaga 4,342 21 Ontario 471 2 Orange 12,014 59 Orleans 332 2 Oswego 483 4 Otsego 338 3 Putnam 1,597 3 Rensselaer 908 3 Rockland 15,100 55 Saratoga 1,036 5 Schenectady 1,399 1 Schoharie 84 1 Schuyler 41 0 Seneca 106 0 St. Lawrence 322 0 Steuben 404 17 Suffolk 46,345 52 Sullivan 1,583 2 Tioga 234 5 Tompkins 409 1 Ulster 2,256 1 Warren 377 6 Washington 296 2 Wayne 316 1 Westchester 38,051 50 Wyoming 136 1 Yates 62 0

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.