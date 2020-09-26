Central New York reports lower COVID-19 positive rate than the state’s average Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Health Department updated their COVID-19 data on Saturday, and the state reported about a one percent positive test rate among all New Yorkers.
Central New York’s COVID-19 positive rate for Friday was a little lower than the state’s average, with only 0.6% of test results in the region coming back positive. According to the State Health Department, Friday only marked the fourth time out of the last 16 days Central New York had a COVID-19 positive rate below one percent.
Statewide, the positive rate has hovered around one percent since mid-June and that trend continued on Friday. Of the 99,953 test results confirmed Friday, 1,005 of them came back positive, which is about one percent.
Over 500 New Yorkers are still in the hospital battling the virus, and sadly 16 more patients were admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 on Friday.
Tragically, four more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Friday, including a neighbor in Oneida County. Their COVID-19 death toll now stands at 124.
Onondaga County experienced their first COVID-19 death on Saturday since September 6. According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, it was a 95-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions, who passed away from the virus. So far, there have been 206 deaths in Onondaga County due to COVID-19.
Friday’s Complete COVID-19 data provided by the State Health Department:
- Patient Hospitalization – 527 (+16)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 95
- Number ICU – 164 (+10)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 75 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 76,528 (+72)
- Deaths – 4
- Total Deaths – 25,450
Central New York’s positive rate of 0.6% was one of the lowest among all ten New York regions on Saturday.
COVID-19 positive rates over the last three days for all New York regions:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|1.3%
|0.9%
|0.6%
|Finger Lakes
|0.7%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Long Island
|0.7%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.5%
|1.7%
|1.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.3%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|New York City
|1.1%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.5%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.7%
|0.7%
|1.2%
|Western New York
|1.9%
|1.1%
|1.3%
According to the New York State Health Department, The 1,005 new cases of COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 454,760 since the pandemic began.
Breakdown of cases by county since the pandemic began:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,082
|19
|Allegany
|106
|3
|Broome
|1,550
|37
|Cattaraugus
|259
|1
|Cayuga
|211
|3
|Chautauqua
|568
|7
|Chemung
|440
|25
|Chenango
|249
|1
|Clinton
|159
|1
|Columbia
|591
|3
|Cortland
|171
|2
|Delaware
|133
|0
|Dutchess
|5,115
|7
|Erie
|11,308
|57
|Essex
|167
|3
|Franklin
|66
|0
|Fulton
|334
|1
|Genesee
|319
|2
|Greene
|323
|0
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|334
|3
|Jefferson
|167
|0
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|207
|1
|Madison
|493
|1
|Monroe
|6,002
|17
|Montgomery
|232
|0
|Nassau
|46,576
|71
|Niagara
|1,773
|7
|NYC
|242,311
|429
|Oneida
|2,407
|7
|Onondaga
|4,342
|21
|Ontario
|471
|2
|Orange
|12,014
|59
|Orleans
|332
|2
|Oswego
|483
|4
|Otsego
|338
|3
|Putnam
|1,597
|3
|Rensselaer
|908
|3
|Rockland
|15,100
|55
|Saratoga
|1,036
|5
|Schenectady
|1,399
|1
|Schoharie
|84
|1
|Schuyler
|41
|0
|Seneca
|106
|0
|St. Lawrence
|322
|0
|Steuben
|404
|17
|Suffolk
|46,345
|52
|Sullivan
|1,583
|2
|Tioga
|234
|5
|Tompkins
|409
|1
|Ulster
|2,256
|1
|Warren
|377
|6
|Washington
|296
|2
|Wayne
|316
|1
|Westchester
|38,051
|50
|Wyoming
|136
|1
|Yates
|62
|0
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Live: President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
- New York State Trooper seriously injured in 190 North crash in Buffalo Saturday morning
- Sisters of missing Canastota woman searching for answers
- Oneida County Health Department announces 3 potential COVID-19 exposures
- Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App