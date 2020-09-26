Central New York reports lower COVID-19 positive rate than the state’s average Friday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Health Department updated their COVID-19 data on Saturday, and the state reported about a one percent positive test rate among all New Yorkers.

Central New York’s COVID-19 positive rate for Friday was a little lower than the state’s average, with only 0.6% of test results in the region coming back positive. According to the State Health Department, Friday only marked the fourth time out of the last 16 days Central New York had a COVID-19 positive rate below one percent.

Statewide, the positive rate has hovered around one percent since mid-June and that trend continued on Friday. Of the 99,953 test results confirmed Friday, 1,005 of them came back positive, which is about one percent.

Over 500 New Yorkers are still in the hospital battling the virus, and sadly 16 more patients were admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 on Friday. 

Tragically, four more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Friday, including a neighbor in Oneida County. Their COVID-19 death toll now stands at 124.

Onondaga County experienced their first COVID-19 death on Saturday since September 6. According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, it was a 95-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions, who passed away from the virus. So far, there have been 206 deaths in Onondaga County due to COVID-19.

Friday’s Complete COVID-19 data provided by the State Health Department:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 527 (+16)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 95
  • Number ICU – 164 (+10)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 75 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 76,528 (+72)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 25,450

Central New York’s positive rate of 0.6% was one of the lowest among all ten New York regions on Saturday.

COVID-19 positive rates over the last three days for all New York regions:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.5%0.7%0.7%
Central New York1.3%0.9%0.6%
Finger Lakes0.7%0.4%0.4%
Long Island0.7%1.0%0.9%
Mid-Hudson1.5%1.7%1.6%
Mohawk Valley0.3%0.6%0.5%
New York City1.1%1.0%1.1%
North Country0.5%0.1%0.2%
Southern Tier0.7%0.7%1.2%
Western New York1.9%1.1%1.3%

According to the New York State Health Department, The 1,005 new cases of COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 454,760 since the pandemic began.

Breakdown of cases by county since the pandemic began:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,08219
Allegany1063
Broome1,55037
Cattaraugus2591
Cayuga2113
Chautauqua5687
Chemung44025
Chenango2491
Clinton1591
Columbia5913
Cortland1712
Delaware1330
Dutchess5,1157
Erie11,30857
Essex1673
Franklin660
Fulton3341
Genesee3192
Greene3230
Hamilton150
Herkimer3343
Jefferson1670
Lewis500
Livingston2071
Madison4931
Monroe6,00217
Montgomery2320
Nassau46,57671
Niagara1,7737
NYC242,311429
Oneida2,4077
Onondaga4,34221
Ontario4712
Orange12,01459
Orleans3322
Oswego4834
Otsego3383
Putnam1,5973
Rensselaer9083
Rockland15,10055
Saratoga1,0365
Schenectady1,3991
Schoharie841
Schuyler410
Seneca1060
St. Lawrence3220
Steuben40417
Suffolk46,34552
Sullivan1,5832
Tioga2345
Tompkins4091
Ulster2,2561
Warren3776
Washington2962
Wayne3161
Westchester38,05150
Wyoming1361
Yates620

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

Stay Connected