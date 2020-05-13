Central New York still shy of reopening criteria as of Wednesday

(WSYR-TV) — While parts of New York State look to enter Phase One of reopening at the end of the week, as of Wednesday Central New York will not be one of those regions.

During his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated the public on where things stood in different regions in the state.

Central New York meets six of the seven metrics for partial reopening, but still does not meet the testing guidelines.

For regions that do begin reopening, Regional Control Groups will keep track to make sure cases don’t spike again.

We will have a Regional Control Group for the North Country and for every region in the state that will watch those numbers every day. Make sure those businesses are complying, make sure people are complying and watch it every day and you will know if the activity is increasing to a level that is increasing the rate of transmission. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Across the state, 166 more people have died due to the coronavirus, as of Tuesday. But, the total number of hospitalizations are down.