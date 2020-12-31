Central New Yorkers urged to celebrate the New Year safely

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everyone is urged to be smart and not have large gatherings to ring in the New Year. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is strongly urging residents in Central New York to celebrate safely in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“If we have a surge in Christmas, all the progress we’ve made for hospitalizations is going away,” said McMahon during his briefing on Wednesday. That’s the fear right now as the Onondaga County Health Department waits to see if people responsibly celebrated the holidays.

All 3 local hospitals are struggling with staffing as the pandemic continues at the end of this very long year. How Central New Yorker’s celebrate the New Year could put our healthcare workers under even more pressure.

“So let me be very blunt related to New Year’s: 2020. I can’t wait for it to be over, I can’t for December to be over. Do not celebrate with gatherings. Celebrate at your home. Enjoy it. 2021 will be a better year, but we cannot mess around right now,” urged McMahon.

Living room gatherings are the big scare. It’s been a large contributor to the recent spread of COVID-19. All parties involved are asking people to celebrate responsibly.

December has been the deadliest month of the pandemic for the region. “If you do not know of anyone who has died from COVID, you just have your head in the sand,” said McMahon.

Nearly 400 people are in the hospital in Onondaga County. More than 300 of them are from this county with an additional 90 patients from surrounding counties.

Click here to watch Wednesday’s full briefing.