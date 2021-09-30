Central New York’s biggest hospital lays off 113 workers who failed to meet state’s vaccination deadline

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University, Central New York’s largest employer and biggest hospital, laid off 113 workers this week who failed to meet the state’s vaccination requirement deadline.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed the number to NewsChannel 9 Thursday morning.

96% of Upstate employees are eligible to continue working, having either gotten both doses of the vaccine in the last year or gotten one dose by Monday night’s deadline.

The 113 people out of work were either suspended or terminated. The spokesperson elaborates, “Most of these employees have been suspended and are pending employment action. This number remains fluid as disciplinary hearings continue.”

Unvaccinated employees still have an opportunity to get their first shot and return to their jobs.

Last week, Upstate Hospital decided to reduce its 35 possible operating rooms to 13 and pause non-emergency surgeries. The spokesperson says, “Upstate University Hospital continues to assess staffing and will make changes to operations and services as needed, to ensure safety and high-quality care.”

On Tuesday, St. Joseph’s Hospital reported a 96.8% compliance rate and the suspension of 122 people. The hospital will allow those employees to return with a vaccination by October 8.

Crouse Hospital lost seven people who did not meet the mandate.