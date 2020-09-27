Central New York’s COVID-19 positive rate above 1%, 6 COVID-19 deaths reported across NYS Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fight against COVID-19 continues in New York, as six more New Yorkers tragically lost their lives to the virus Saturday.
In Central New York, about 1.1% of the COVID-19 test results that came back on Saturday were positive. This is right around the state’s average on Saturday, as 1.02% of the test results statewide came back positive Saturday.
COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard. While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always. I urge New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments must continue to enforce state public health guidance. By staying vigilant and smart, we can beat COVID together.Governor Cuomo
Coronavirus hospitalizations were slightly on the rise in New York State on Saturday as well. According to the State Health Department, there are now 541 New Yorkers battling the virus in a hospital.
Tragically, six more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday, including one person in Onondaga County. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in New York State to 25,456, according to the governor’s office.
Saturday’s full COVID-19 data provided by the health department:
- Patient Hospitalization – 541 (+14)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 88
- Number ICU – 155 (-9)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (-16)
- Total Discharges – 76,595 (+67)
- Deaths – 6
- Total Deaths – 25,456
COVID-19 positive rates over the last three days for all ten regions in New York State:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.9%
|0.6%
|1.1%
|Finger Lakes
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0.7%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.7%
|1.6%
|1.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.6%
|0.5%
|0.2%
|New York City
|1.0%
|1.1%
|1.2%
|North Country
|0.1%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.7%
|1.2%
|1.4%
|Western New York
|1.1%
|1.3%
|0.7%
In total, 866 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday. This brings the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 455,626.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,095
|13
|Allegany
|106
|0
|Broome
|1,572
|22
|Cattaraugus
|260
|1
|Cayuga
|215
|4
|Chautauqua
|573
|5
|Chemung
|461
|21
|Chenango
|249
|0
|Clinton
|160
|1
|Columbia
|591
|0
|Cortland
|171
|0
|Delaware
|134
|1
|Dutchess
|5,120
|5
|Erie
|11,342
|34
|Essex
|167
|0
|Franklin
|66
|0
|Fulton
|335
|1
|Genesee
|321
|2
|Greene
|323
|0
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|334
|0
|Jefferson
|170
|3
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|207
|0
|Madison
|493
|0
|Monroe
|6,026
|24
|Montgomery
|232
|0
|Nassau
|46,643
|67
|Niagara
|1,777
|4
|NYC
|242,693
|382
|Oneida
|2,412
|5
|Onondaga
|4,365
|23
|Ontario
|473
|2
|Orange
|12,036
|22
|Orleans
|335
|3
|Oswego
|493
|10
|Otsego
|338
|0
|Putnam
|1,599
|2
|Rensselaer
|911
|3
|Rockland
|15,167
|67
|Saratoga
|1,044
|8
|Schenectady
|1,402
|3
|Schoharie
|85
|1
|Schuyler
|41
|0
|Seneca
|106
|0
|St. Lawrence
|322
|0
|Steuben
|416
|12
|Suffolk
|46,387
|42
|Sullivan
|1,591
|8
|Tioga
|235
|1
|Tompkins
|413
|4
|Ulster
|2,260
|4
|Warren
|381
|4
|Washington
|296
|0
|Wayne
|318
|2
|Westchester
|38,098
|47
|Wyoming
|137
|1
|Yates
|64
|2
