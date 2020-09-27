Central New York’s COVID-19 positive rate above 1%, 6 COVID-19 deaths reported across NYS Saturday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fight against COVID-19 continues in New York, as six more New Yorkers tragically lost their lives to the virus Saturday.

In Central New York, about 1.1% of the COVID-19 test results that came back on Saturday were positive. This is right around the state’s average on Saturday, as 1.02% of the test results statewide came back positive Saturday.

COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard. While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always. I urge New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments must continue to enforce state public health guidance. By staying vigilant and smart, we can beat COVID together.

Governor Cuomo

Coronavirus hospitalizations were slightly on the rise in New York State on Saturday as well. According to the State Health Department, there are now 541 New Yorkers battling the virus in a hospital.

Tragically, six more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday, including one person in Onondaga County. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in New York State to 25,456, according to the governor’s office.

Saturday’s full COVID-19 data provided by the health department:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 541 (+14)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 88
  • Number ICU – 155 (-9)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (-16)
  • Total Discharges – 76,595 (+67)
  • Deaths – 6
  • Total Deaths – 25,456

COVID-19 positive rates over the last three days for all ten regions in New York State:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.7%0.5%
Central New York0.9%0.6%1.1%
Finger Lakes0.4%0.4%0.7%
Long Island1.0%0.9%1.0%
Mid-Hudson1.7%1.6%1.6%
Mohawk Valley0.6%0.5%0.2%
New York City1.0%1.1%1.2%
North Country0.1%0.2%0.2%
Southern Tier0.7%1.2%1.4%
Western New York1.1%1.3%0.7%

In total, 866 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday. This brings the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 455,626.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,09513
Allegany1060
Broome1,57222
Cattaraugus2601
Cayuga2154
Chautauqua5735
Chemung46121
Chenango2490
Clinton1601
Columbia5910
Cortland1710
Delaware1341
Dutchess5,1205
Erie11,34234
Essex1670
Franklin660
Fulton3351
Genesee3212
Greene3230
Hamilton150
Herkimer3340
Jefferson1703
Lewis500
Livingston2070
Madison4930
Monroe6,02624
Montgomery2320
Nassau46,64367
Niagara1,7774
NYC242,693382
Oneida2,4125
Onondaga4,36523
Ontario4732
Orange12,03622
Orleans3353
Oswego49310
Otsego3380
Putnam1,5992
Rensselaer9113
Rockland15,16767
Saratoga1,0448
Schenectady1,4023
Schoharie851
Schuyler410
Seneca1060
St. Lawrence3220
Steuben41612
Suffolk46,38742
Sullivan1,5918
Tioga2351
Tompkins4134
Ulster2,2604
Warren3814
Washington2960
Wayne3182
Westchester38,09847
Wyoming1371
Yates642

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

Stay Connected