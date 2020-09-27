Central New York’s COVID-19 positive rate above 1%, 6 COVID-19 deaths reported across NYS Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fight against COVID-19 continues in New York, as six more New Yorkers tragically lost their lives to the virus Saturday.

In Central New York, about 1.1% of the COVID-19 test results that came back on Saturday were positive. This is right around the state’s average on Saturday, as 1.02% of the test results statewide came back positive Saturday.

COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard. While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always. I urge New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments must continue to enforce state public health guidance. By staying vigilant and smart, we can beat COVID together. Governor Cuomo

Coronavirus hospitalizations were slightly on the rise in New York State on Saturday as well. According to the State Health Department, there are now 541 New Yorkers battling the virus in a hospital.

Tragically, six more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday, including one person in Onondaga County. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in New York State to 25,456, according to the governor’s office.

Saturday’s full COVID-19 data provided by the health department:

Patient Hospitalization – 541 (+14)

– 541 (+14) Patients Newly Admitted – 88

– 88 Number ICU – 155 (-9)

– 155 (-9) Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (-16)

– 59 (-16) Total Discharges – 76,595 (+67)

– 76,595 (+67) Deaths – 6

– 6 Total Deaths – 25,456

COVID-19 positive rates over the last three days for all ten regions in New York State:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.7% 0.5% Central New York 0.9% 0.6% 1.1% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.4% 0.7% Long Island 1.0% 0.9% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.7% 1.6% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.5% 0.2% New York City 1.0% 1.1% 1.2% North Country 0.1% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.7% 1.2% 1.4% Western New York 1.1% 1.3% 0.7%

In total, 866 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Saturday. This brings the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 455,626.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,095 13 Allegany 106 0 Broome 1,572 22 Cattaraugus 260 1 Cayuga 215 4 Chautauqua 573 5 Chemung 461 21 Chenango 249 0 Clinton 160 1 Columbia 591 0 Cortland 171 0 Delaware 134 1 Dutchess 5,120 5 Erie 11,342 34 Essex 167 0 Franklin 66 0 Fulton 335 1 Genesee 321 2 Greene 323 0 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 334 0 Jefferson 170 3 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 207 0 Madison 493 0 Monroe 6,026 24 Montgomery 232 0 Nassau 46,643 67 Niagara 1,777 4 NYC 242,693 382 Oneida 2,412 5 Onondaga 4,365 23 Ontario 473 2 Orange 12,036 22 Orleans 335 3 Oswego 493 10 Otsego 338 0 Putnam 1,599 2 Rensselaer 911 3 Rockland 15,167 67 Saratoga 1,044 8 Schenectady 1,402 3 Schoharie 85 1 Schuyler 41 0 Seneca 106 0 St. Lawrence 322 0 Steuben 416 12 Suffolk 46,387 42 Sullivan 1,591 8 Tioga 235 1 Tompkins 413 4 Ulster 2,260 4 Warren 381 4 Washington 296 0 Wayne 318 2 Westchester 38,098 47 Wyoming 137 1 Yates 64 2

