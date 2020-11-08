Central New York’s positive rate above 2.5% for second consecutive day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle against COVID-19 continues locally in Central New York, as the region’s positive rate was above 2.5% for the second consecutive day.

With a COVID-19 positive rate of 2.6%, Sunday marked the seventh consecutive day the region posted a COVID-19 positive rate of more than two percent.

Across New York State, 2.35% of all COVID-19 test results Saturday were positive. This is the third consecutive day New York’s positive rate was above two percent. The first time that has happened since May 29.

COVID-19 continues to send people to the hospital, as 1,396 New Yorkers are now in a hospital battling the virus.

In the Central New York region, 68 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the most since May 28.

Tragically, 18 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday for the second day in a row.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,396 (+15)

– 1,396 (+15) Patients Newly Admitted – 185

– 185 Number ICU – 295 (-13)

– 295 (-13) Number ICU with Intubation – 131 (-7)

– 131 (-7) Total Discharges – 80,646 (+152)

– 80,646 (+152) Deaths – 18

– 18 Total Deaths – 25,947

The rise in COVID-19 cases was felt across New York State Saturday. Eight of the ten regions in the state posted higher or the same COVID-19 positive rates as they did on Friday.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.7% 1.7% 1.1% Central New York 2.5% 2.6% 2.6% Finger Lakes 3.2% 3.2% 3.5% Long Island 1.9% 2.5% 2.6% Mid-Hudson 2.5% 2.5% 2.8% Mohawk Valley 1.2% 1.5% 1.1% New York City 1.9% 1.8% 2.2% North Country 1.4% 1.6% 1.7% Southern Tier 1.0% 1.2% 1.3% Western New York 3.3% 4.3% 4.8%

Since the pandemic began, 529,036 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,049 25 Allegany 469 14 Broome 4,003 21 Cattaraugus 605 6 Cayuga 533 15 Chautauqua 1,114 11 Chemung 2,126 30 Chenango 460 5 Clinton 301 4 Columbia 801 12 Cortland 647 14 Delaware 238 11 Dutchess 5,790 51 Erie 14,988 271 Essex 216 0 Franklin 136 9 Fulton 373 1 Genesee 478 13 Greene 555 3 Hamilton 19 0 Herkimer 447 4 Jefferson 268 6 Lewis 180 7 Livingston 406 4 Madison 652 9 Monroe 8,824 208 Montgomery 296 1 Nassau 51,682 264 Niagara 2,354 41 NYC 271,219 1,391 Oneida 3,082 43 Onondaga 6,491 95 Ontario 822 28 Orange 14,369 68 Orleans 442 8 Oswego 758 24 Otsego 444 2 Putnam 1,948 11 Rensselaer 1,198 14 Rockland 18,910 56 Saratoga 1,541 21 Schenectady 1,716 15 Schoharie 122 1 Schuyler 183 5 Seneca 176 5 St. Lawrence 480 9 Steuben 1,225 25 Suffolk 50,728 259 Sullivan 1,894 3 Tioga 836 13 Tompkins 702 12 Ulster 2,626 19 Warren 483 3 Washington 380 0 Wayne 663 8 Westchester 42,179 225 Wyoming 246 3 Yates 163 2

