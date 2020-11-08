Central New York’s positive rate above 2.5% for second consecutive day

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle against COVID-19 continues locally in Central New York, as the region’s positive rate was above 2.5% for the second consecutive day.

With a COVID-19 positive rate of 2.6%, Sunday marked the seventh consecutive day the region posted a COVID-19 positive rate of more than two percent. 

Across New York State, 2.35% of all COVID-19 test results Saturday were positive. This is the third consecutive day New York’s positive rate was above two percent. The first time that has happened since May 29.

COVID-19 continues to send people to the hospital, as 1,396 New Yorkers are now in a hospital battling the virus. 

In the Central New York region, 68 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the most since May 28. 

Tragically, 18 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday for the second day in a row.

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,396 (+15)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 185
  • Number ICU – 295 (-13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 131 (-7)
  • Total Discharges – 80,646 (+152)
  • Deaths – 18
  • Total Deaths – 25,947

The rise in COVID-19 cases was felt across New York State Saturday. Eight of the ten regions in the state posted higher or the same COVID-19 positive rates as they did on Friday. 

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.7%1.7%1.1%
Central New York2.5%2.6%2.6%
Finger Lakes3.2%3.2%3.5%
Long Island1.9%2.5%2.6%
Mid-Hudson2.5%2.5%2.8%
Mohawk Valley1.2%1.5%1.1%
New York City1.9%1.8%2.2%
North Country1.4%1.6%1.7%
Southern Tier1.0%1.2%1.3%
Western New York3.3%4.3%4.8%

Since the pandemic began, 529,036 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany4,04925
Allegany46914
Broome4,00321
Cattaraugus6056
Cayuga53315
Chautauqua1,11411
Chemung2,12630
Chenango4605
Clinton3014
Columbia80112
Cortland64714
Delaware23811
Dutchess5,79051
Erie14,988271
Essex2160
Franklin1369
Fulton3731
Genesee47813
Greene5553
Hamilton190
Herkimer4474
Jefferson2686
Lewis1807
Livingston4064
Madison6529
Monroe8,824208
Montgomery2961
Nassau51,682264
Niagara2,35441
NYC271,2191,391
Oneida3,08243
Onondaga6,49195
Ontario82228
Orange14,36968
Orleans4428
Oswego75824
Otsego4442
Putnam1,94811
Rensselaer1,19814
Rockland18,91056
Saratoga1,54121
Schenectady1,71615
Schoharie1221
Schuyler1835
Seneca1765
St. Lawrence4809
Steuben1,22525
Suffolk50,728259
Sullivan1,8943
Tioga83613
Tompkins70212
Ulster2,62619
Warren4833
Washington3800
Wayne6638
Westchester42,179225
Wyoming2463
Yates1632

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected