Central New York’s positive rate above 2.5% for second consecutive day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle against COVID-19 continues locally in Central New York, as the region’s positive rate was above 2.5% for the second consecutive day.
With a COVID-19 positive rate of 2.6%, Sunday marked the seventh consecutive day the region posted a COVID-19 positive rate of more than two percent.
Across New York State, 2.35% of all COVID-19 test results Saturday were positive. This is the third consecutive day New York’s positive rate was above two percent. The first time that has happened since May 29.
COVID-19 continues to send people to the hospital, as 1,396 New Yorkers are now in a hospital battling the virus.
In the Central New York region, 68 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the most since May 28.
Tragically, 18 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday for the second day in a row.
Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,396 (+15)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 185
- Number ICU – 295 (-13)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 131 (-7)
- Total Discharges – 80,646 (+152)
- Deaths – 18
- Total Deaths – 25,947
The rise in COVID-19 cases was felt across New York State Saturday. Eight of the ten regions in the state posted higher or the same COVID-19 positive rates as they did on Friday.
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.7%
|1.7%
|1.1%
|Central New York
|2.5%
|2.6%
|2.6%
|Finger Lakes
|3.2%
|3.2%
|3.5%
|Long Island
|1.9%
|2.5%
|2.6%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.5%
|2.5%
|2.8%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.2%
|1.5%
|1.1%
|New York City
|1.9%
|1.8%
|2.2%
|North Country
|1.4%
|1.6%
|1.7%
|Southern Tier
|1.0%
|1.2%
|1.3%
|Western New York
|3.3%
|4.3%
|4.8%
Since the pandemic began, 529,036 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|4,049
|25
|Allegany
|469
|14
|Broome
|4,003
|21
|Cattaraugus
|605
|6
|Cayuga
|533
|15
|Chautauqua
|1,114
|11
|Chemung
|2,126
|30
|Chenango
|460
|5
|Clinton
|301
|4
|Columbia
|801
|12
|Cortland
|647
|14
|Delaware
|238
|11
|Dutchess
|5,790
|51
|Erie
|14,988
|271
|Essex
|216
|0
|Franklin
|136
|9
|Fulton
|373
|1
|Genesee
|478
|13
|Greene
|555
|3
|Hamilton
|19
|0
|Herkimer
|447
|4
|Jefferson
|268
|6
|Lewis
|180
|7
|Livingston
|406
|4
|Madison
|652
|9
|Monroe
|8,824
|208
|Montgomery
|296
|1
|Nassau
|51,682
|264
|Niagara
|2,354
|41
|NYC
|271,219
|1,391
|Oneida
|3,082
|43
|Onondaga
|6,491
|95
|Ontario
|822
|28
|Orange
|14,369
|68
|Orleans
|442
|8
|Oswego
|758
|24
|Otsego
|444
|2
|Putnam
|1,948
|11
|Rensselaer
|1,198
|14
|Rockland
|18,910
|56
|Saratoga
|1,541
|21
|Schenectady
|1,716
|15
|Schoharie
|122
|1
|Schuyler
|183
|5
|Seneca
|176
|5
|St. Lawrence
|480
|9
|Steuben
|1,225
|25
|Suffolk
|50,728
|259
|Sullivan
|1,894
|3
|Tioga
|836
|13
|Tompkins
|702
|12
|Ulster
|2,626
|19
|Warren
|483
|3
|Washington
|380
|0
|Wayne
|663
|8
|Westchester
|42,179
|225
|Wyoming
|246
|3
|Yates
|163
|2
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
