Centro bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Centro bus operator has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on April 27.

The bus operator was separated from close contact with customers due to Centro’s new practices, having customers board using the rear door and restricting access near the front of the bus. The driver was also wearing a face-covering while working.

Centro is working with the Onondaga County Health Department on their investigation. Centro employees have been notified.

The Bus Operator drove the following bus routes Monday through Friday:

Route 36 Camillus, 11:40 a.m. – 12:55 p.m.

Route 72 Townsend, 1:00 p.m. – 1:07 p.m.

Route 16 North Salina, 2:40 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Route 50 Destiny USA, 2:59 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Route 40 Syracuse University, 3:20 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.

Route 60 Destiny USA, 4:00 p.m. – 4:17 p.m.

Route 16 North Salina, 4:17 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.

Route 110 Salina-Valley Plaza, 4:40 p.m. – 5:10 p.m.

Due to evidence of community spread in Onondaga County, residents should always be monitoring their health. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 please contact your health care provider or the Upstate Triage Hotline at 315-464-3979.

Centro continues to disinfect each of its buses daily, and many of its buses more than once a day using a germicidal disinfectant. Additionally, bus operators have access to gloves and hand sanitizer before their shift begins.