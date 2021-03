ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Anyone in need of a ride to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the New York State Fairgrounds will soon get some help. Centro says it will offer a free shuttle service, beginning March 15, to the Expo Center.

The shuttle will operate seven days a week, running from the Syracuse Transit Hub at Bay A1 at 7 a.m. and return from the Expo Center on the half-hour. The last shuttle will end at 8 p.m. each day.