Live Now
Daily White House briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

CEO of Upstate University Hospital stresses importance of social distancing

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The common thing from leaders all across the state is the importance of social distancing.

NewsChannel 9 talked to the CEO of Upstate University Hospital, Dr. Robert Corona, on Tuesday who stressed that it is our main weapon against the virus.

Right now, we know that the social distancing is working. Right now, that’s the only tool we have to fight off the virus. We don’t have any good drugs that we know of. We don’t have any vaccines and we’re trying to keep the virus in check. The only way we’re going to get ahead of it is to follow the guidelines of social distancing.

Dr. Robert Corona – CEO of Upstate University Hospital

He also said that testing is very important in tracking the virus in our community and preventing the spread.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected