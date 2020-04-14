CEO of Upstate University Hospital stresses importance of social distancing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The common thing from leaders all across the state is the importance of social distancing.
NewsChannel 9 talked to the CEO of Upstate University Hospital, Dr. Robert Corona, on Tuesday who stressed that it is our main weapon against the virus.
Right now, we know that the social distancing is working. Right now, that’s the only tool we have to fight off the virus. We don’t have any good drugs that we know of. We don’t have any vaccines and we’re trying to keep the virus in check. The only way we’re going to get ahead of it is to follow the guidelines of social distancing.Dr. Robert Corona – CEO of Upstate University Hospital
He also said that testing is very important in tracking the virus in our community and preventing the spread.
