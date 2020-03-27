Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Charter expands 60-day free internet offer to include educators

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — Charter is expanding their free 60-Day internet offer to include educators both K-12 and college/university professors.

Previously the offer was only for students and low-income families, the company revisited the offer to include educators as more and more schools are being forced to close and switch to online instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The changes were offered starting on March 16 and will be offered for the next 60 days:

  • Charter is offering free Spectrum Internet and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students, and now educators, who do not already have a Spectrum Internet subscription
  • Charter continues to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a high speed broadband program available to eligible low-income households that delivers speeds of 30 Mbps
  • Charter has opened its WiFi hotspots across our footprint for public use
  • Spectrum will not terminate service for residential or small business customers who face difficult economic circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Charter will not charge late fees for those customers facing difficult economic circumstances related to the pandemic

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected