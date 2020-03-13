Charter offers free access to Spectrum Broadband & WiFi for those affected by coronavirus

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

STAMFORD, CT. (WSYR-TV) — As schools and colleges announce plans to move education online amidst the coronavirus chaos, Charter is offering free Spectrum broadband and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students affected directly or indirectly by COVID-19, beginning Monday, March 16th.

Those who do not currently have a Spectrum broadband subscription can call 1-844-488-8395 to enroll. Installation fees will also be waived.

