Closings
There are currently 13 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus NYS Hotline Banner

Charter offers free access to Spectrum Broadband & WiFi for those affected by coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

STAMFORD, CT. (WSYR-TV) — As schools and colleges announce plans to move education online amidst the coronavirus chaos, Charter is offering free Spectrum broadband and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students affected directly or indirectly by COVID-19, beginning Monday, March 16th.

Those who do not currently have a Spectrum broadband subscription can call 1-844-488-8395 to enroll. Installation fees will also be waived.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected