Charter offers free access to Spectrum Broadband & WiFi for those affected by coronavirus

STAMFORD, CT. (WSYR-TV) — As schools and colleges announce plans to move education online amidst the coronavirus chaos, Charter is offering free Spectrum broadband and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students affected directly or indirectly by COVID-19, beginning Monday, March 16th.
Those who do not currently have a Spectrum broadband subscription can call 1-844-488-8395 to enroll. Installation fees will also be waived.
