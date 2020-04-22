Chenango County reports two deaths from COVID-19

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday morning, Chenango County announced that there have been two deaths of county residents from coronavirus.

In a statement, the county said, “It is with heavy hearts that we are reporting the first COVID-19 deaths in Chenango County. Our sympathies and condolences go out to their family and friends at this difficult time. We also want to use this moment to urge all residents to remain vigilant in the protection of themselves and each other thru [sic] the use of social distancing, good hygiene and staying home.”

So far, Chenango County has 79 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and seven of those people are currently hospitalized. There have also been 52 recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.