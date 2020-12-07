Chestnut Hill Middle School students to learn remotely this week

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Chestnut Hill Middle School will be learning remotely this week after a number of students and staff were asked to quarantine.

In a letter posted on the Liverpool Central School District’s website, Chestnut Hill plans to have students return to hybrid learning on Monday, December 14.

