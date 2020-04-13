Child advocates worry abuse will go unreported during coronavirus pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those who work closely with children are sounding the alarm for a potential rise in child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those at the McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center say one of the biggest problems is the children are not in school and the people the kids typically feel comfortable confiding in are no longer available to them or to watch out for them in the way they were before. That includes teachers, caregivers, and bus drivers.

Because of that, many are worried abuse will continue and it will go unreported. They’re already seeing that happen. Since the pandemic, there’s been a noticeable drop in calls to the child advocacy center and those involved say they’ve seen this pattern before: The kids are out of school for the summer and then once they return in the fall, the reporting of child abuse doubles or triples because now, the kids have someone looking out for them.

For years, those with McMahon Ryan have been advocating for and educating children about signs they should look for and who to trust. They visit more than 65 schools and talk to kids pre-k through 12th grade.

Right now, they’re not getting that education.

“You know, our goal when we go into the schools is to educate kids for prevention. But also, if it’s happening, they know who they can tell. Or they could report to the person who’s giving them that education. And not having that outlet at all, it’s a scary thing,” said Colleen Merced, Executive Director of the McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center.

The child advocacy center is still open and the executive director says they are still seeing families on a daily basis, just not as often as before.

Merced also notes that since this pandemic began, they’re seeing an increase in human trafficking because kids are spending more time online and are more vulnerable.

If someone is in immediate danger, you need to call 911. If you’re looking to report abuse, call the New York State Child Abuse hotline at (800) 342-3720.

