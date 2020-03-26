Chipotle temporarily boosting pay for employees

(WSYR-TV) — The Chipotle restaurant chain is giving its employees what it calls “assistance pay.”

It amounts to a 10 percent increase in hourly pay for hours worked from March 16 to April 12.

The company is also expanding its emergency leave benefits to workers impacted by COVID-19.

Chipotle, like all restaurants, is still operating but is only providing takeout service.

