Chittenango High School moves to remote learning on Tuesday

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students who attend Chittenango High School will be moving to remote learning on Tuesday, November 17 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Monday, November 16 is a virtual Parent/Teacher Conference Day with no students in attendance.

The staff member was last in attendance on Thursday, November 12, and the Madison County Health Department has contacted anyone who may have been in close contact with the person.