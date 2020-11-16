Chittenango High School moves to remote learning on Tuesday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students who attend Chittenango High School will be moving to remote learning on Tuesday, November 17 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Monday, November 16 is a virtual Parent/Teacher Conference Day with no students in attendance.

The staff member was last in attendance on Thursday, November 12, and the Madison County Health Department has contacted anyone who may have been in close contact with the person.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected