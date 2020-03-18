Closings
Cicero Chick-Fil-A offers up ‘Blessing Box’

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here’s a heartwarming way the community is coming together amidst the pandemic.

The Chick-Fil-A along Brewerton Road in Cicero shred a post on their Facebook page. Though their dining room is closed, they are putting this “Blessing Box” outside the restaurant during business hours. This is stocked with canned goods and other non-perishables and it is free for anyone to take if they need it. They urge those who can leave goods to do so, too, keep the box full.

