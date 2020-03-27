City of Cortland: Run, walk in parks, but nothing else

CORTLAND, NY (WSYR-TV) — The City of Cortland is taking action to slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting activities in the city’s parks.

In an attempt to reduce large groups from gathering, the city is banning all team sports type games, such as basketball, baseball, football and soccer from city parks.

The Cortland Police Department and Cortland Youth Bureau also said tennis courts and playground equipment are off-limits.

People are allowed to walk or run on the park paths.

