City of Oswego cracking down on people who violate social distancing orders

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — Add the City of Oswego to governments planning to crack down on residents who do not follow orders from state and local officials about social distancing.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow signed an executive order Friday giving police and city code enforcement power to enforce the bans on social gatherings.

Barlow says violators will be subject to arrest for disorderly conduct and would be reported to the health department.

“Today’s executive order highlights how serious the City of Oswego is when it comes to social distancing, ” Barlow said. “Students who traveled during spring break and are now back in Oswego and still interacting with groups of people or individuals who continue to have large gatherings of any kind will be held accountable by our local police department.  We will not tolerate inconsiderate and reckless behavior while the majority of our community is taking the necessary steps to stop the spread of COVID-19,” 

Barlow encouraged residents of Oswego to contact Oswego Police at any hour if they observe large gatherings at residences or businesses and there will be an immediate response.

The mayor also ordered the police and code enforcement to monitor businesses that may not be following workforce reduction thresholds, or businesses not deemed essential that are still operating.

“The longer we do not properly social distance, the longer we shall have to do it,” said Barlow.

