City of Oswego partners with Wayne Drugs for another COVID-19 vaccine clinic

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego City Mayor Billy Barlow is partnering with local pharmacy Wayne Drugs once again to host a second COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 20.

“Our first vaccination clinic was a great success and I’m happy to partner once again with Wayne Drugs to bring another vaccine clinic for eligible individuals to Oswego,” said Mayor Barlow. “I encourage Oswego residents who are eligible to take advantage of this local and easily accessible option immediately.”

The clinic will be held at the McCrobie Civic Center in Oswego from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

500 doses have been given for this clinic.

Appointments are necessary. Anyone who is 60 years or older, a childcare worker, educator, or a faculty or staff member at a school can book their appointment online by clicking here.

Individuals without internet access can call the City of Oswego Clerk’s Office at 315-342-8191 or schedule in-person with the Clerk’s Office by visiting them on the first floor of Oswego City Hall, located at 13 West Oneida Street. Be sure to have your ID and/or proof of employment ready to provide the required information.