OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego vaccine clinic is open Saturday for walk-in appointments until 5 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center.

Individuals must be 60 years or older, have underlying health conditions, or be an educator, school staff, or childcare worker.

The address is 41 Lake Street. For further assistance call or text the City of Oswego at (315) 509-3100.