ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Rome is extending the date that property and school taxes are due. The deadline was originally April 30, 2020, but is now May 29, 2020.
“We realize taxpayers face many economic difficulties at this time, and we hope the extension of the April tax payment to May will help ease the tax burden with so many of our citizens currently out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo and Superintendent Peter Blake.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- City of Rome extending date to pay property, school taxes to May 29
- State doctors group asks for a ban on cigarettes amid coronavirus pandemic
- IRS: Stimulus cash coming soon, what you need to know
- What to know about COVID-19 if you have high blood pressure
- How to sanitize your home during the coronavirus outbreak: Consumer Reports
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App