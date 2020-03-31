Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

City of Rome extending date to pay property, school taxes to May 29

Posted: / Updated:

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Rome is extending the date that property and school taxes are due. The deadline was originally April 30, 2020, but is now May 29, 2020.

“We realize taxpayers face many economic difficulties at this time, and we hope the extension of the April tax payment to May will help ease the tax burden with so many of our citizens currently out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo and Superintendent Peter Blake.

