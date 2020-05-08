Live Now
City of Syracuse COVID-19 Briefing
WATCH: City of Syracuse holds briefing to update residents on COVID-19 impact at 1 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens will provide an update on the impact of COVID-19 on City of Syracuse residents and report on how the City is working to meet human needs in Syracuse during the pandemic beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.

