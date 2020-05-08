WATCH: City of Syracuse holds briefing to update residents on COVID-19 impact at 1 p.m.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, where he gave his daily briefing.

At the briefing, Cuomo announced that he has extended the filing date for those wishing to file for the Child Victims Act until January 14, 2021. The Child Victims Act was signed in to law last year and it allows survivors of childhood sexual abuse to have a path to justice.