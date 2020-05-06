Clinical trial for possible COVID-19 vaccine happening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A major clinical trial is happening in Monroe County for a coronavirus vaccine.

The University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health are recruiting 90 people from the ages of 18 to 85 to take part in the study.

Early patients need to be healthy so the vaccine isn’t reacting to another infection.

Participants also cannot have underlying conditions that put them at a greater risk for the virus.

Rochester is one of only four sites nationwide conducting this early trial.