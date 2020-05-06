Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Clinical trial for possible COVID-19 vaccine happening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A major clinical trial is happening in Monroe County for a coronavirus vaccine.

The University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health are recruiting 90 people from the ages of 18 to 85 to take part in the study.

Early patients need to be healthy so the vaccine isn’t reacting to another infection.

Participants also cannot have underlying conditions that put them at a greater risk for the virus.

Rochester is one of only four sites nationwide conducting this early trial.

