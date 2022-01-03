Cloth masks should be traded for surgical masks says Upstate scientist

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Chair of the Department of Public Health at Upstate Medical University advises swapping overused cloth masks for paper surgical masks to better protect from the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Professor Christopher Morley says after a year of use and many washing machine cycles, “the fabric is starting to degrade and is no longer providing a real barrier to viral transmission.”

“It was always a question of how much cloth masks did, especially ones that didn’t have many layers,” Morley adds.

Instead, he suggests paper surgical masks which are typically blue, but also come in black, white or other colors. He says KN95 masks and KF94 offer even better protection.

“Those are going to provide a great deal more protection both for the wearer and the person on the other side of the wearer,” said Morley.

N-95 masks offer the best protection, but Morley says those should be reserved for medical professionals who know how to use them and have had them custom fit.