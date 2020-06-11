Interactive Maps

CNY businesses prepare for Phase Three of reopening

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Restaurants, massage therapists, and nail salons will reopen as soon as the governor approves Phase Three of reopening New York State. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is expecting that to happen Friday or this weekend. 

In the back of everyone’s head, though, is if Phase Three will be as confusing as Phase Two was.

At this time two weeks ago, the state hadn’t released guidelines for Phase Two businesses and hadn’t started reviewing Central New York’s regional data, but the county executive says both of those have already happened for Phase Three and the state seems ahead of where it was at this point last time in the approval process. The county executive is encouraged, but knows it’s not a guarantee. 

“We know that our data is being reviewed, it has been already, so certainly we are encouraging the governor. I know a lot of restaurants would love to be able to open Friday night, so we’ve been encouraging the data is reviewed early, that certainly is a great opportunity to get some of these restaurants busy,” McMahon said.

The county executive says restaurants are the number two generator of sales tax in Onondaga County.

Stay Connected