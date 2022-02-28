SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced masks will no longer be required in schools across the state beginning this Wednesday, March 2.

In her live COVID-19 briefing Sunday, Hochul said there were a number of factors that led to this decision including declining Coronavirus cases and data, providing millions of tests to students in schools across the state, consulting with health experts and educational experts and community.

New York’s guidance comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask guidelines on Friday which states masks are no longer required in counties with low to medium risk assessments. The agency, however, is still advising that individuals, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.

Hochul stressed that counties and school districts can still choose to enforce masks in schools.

The New York State teachers union and Central New York counties and school districts are responding to the announcement. Many are in agreement with the Governor’s decision to lift the mask requirement in schools.

New York State United Teachers Union statement:

Syracuse City School District: Masks optional beginning March 2

Onondaga County: Masks optional in schools

In an interview with NewsChannel 9 on Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the county will no longer enforce a local mask mandate in schools starting Wednesday, March 2.

“I’m happy the masks are coming off with the mandate. Certainly, any teacher or any parent that wants their children to continue to wear a mask should have that right, and I think that’s what we’re going to see here on Wednesday. If a district for whatever reason wants to come up with their own policy, we’ll give them the ability to do that, but certainly I think we’ve heard from our superintendents that it’s time for the masks to come off for those who want the masks to come off.” Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

Oneida County statement:

Madison County statement:

According to County Administrator Philip Church, Oswego County also plans on dropping the mask mandate in its schools beginning Wednesday, March 2.

“It’s my understanding from our Health Department that each district has a medical director, and that districts can make that decision individually,” Church explained.

New York State’s mask requirement will remain in effect at the following places:

State-regulated health care settings

State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes

Buses and bus stations

Trains and train stations

Subways and subway stations

Planes and airports

Homeless shelters

Correctional facilities

Domestic violence shelters

This is a developing story. Check here for updates or tune in to NewsChannel 9.