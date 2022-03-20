(WSYR-TV) — As BA.2 becomes the globe’s dominant strain of COVID-19, the effect of omicron is still the most prominent mutation here in New York State, according to the NYSDOH. 

A press release from the state says “omicron represents 95% of viruses in circulation.” With that said, COVID numbers are trending in the right direction. 2,013 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in the state’s latest report. And New York is seeing the lowest hospitalization numbers since August 2, 2021, with only 900 patients in the hospital with COVID. There are 159 patients in the ICU statewide, which is 12 more than the previous day. 

As for Onondaga County, the state says 126 people tested positive and there are no new deaths to report. What is concerning for CNY, is the region’s 7-day positivity rate of 6.21% is well over the state’s average of 1.87%. In fact, the closest 7-day percentage rate is the Mohawk Valley who stands at 2.99%. According to the report, 45 CNY residents are in hospitals currently with COVID-19. 

You can read the entire report from the state below:

Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New York has made tremendous progress in fighting the pandemic, but we must continue to do the right thing and protect ourselves and our community through vaccination,” Governor Hochul said. “Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. By encouraging your family members, friends, and children to get the vaccine, we can continue making strides in beating back the virus.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 119,475
  • Total Positive – 2,013
  • Percent Positive – 1.68%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  1.87%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 900 (-25)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 113
  • Patients in ICU – 159 (+12)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 77 (+1)
  • Total Discharges  289,351 (+153)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 12
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,042

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,958

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,314,121
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,250
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 91,430
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  82.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION  Thursday, March 17, 2022Friday, March 18, 2022Saturday, March 19, 2022
Capital Region  7.839.597.83
Central New York  19.4737.0119.47
Finger Lakes  4.577.404.57
Long Island  7.5011.457.50
Mid-Hudson  16.3218.1716.32
Mohawk Valley  7.629.487.62
New York City  10.4712.3910.47
North Country  14.0824.3514.08
Southern Tier  9.1615.019.16
Western New York  7.029.487.02
Statewide  10.3013.5210.30

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, March 17, 2022Friday, March 18, 2022Saturday, March 19, 2022
Capital Region2.47%2.52%2.59%
Central New York5.65%6.08%6.21%
Finger Lakes2.19%2.25%2.20%
Long Island1.78%1.88%1.89%
Mid-Hudson1.94%2.18%2.36%
Mohawk Valley3.02%2.92%2.99%
New York City1.33%1.39%1.41%
North Country3.54%3.72%3.68%
Southern Tier2.23%2.41%2.38%
Western New York1.85%1.85%1.82%
Statewide1.76%1.85%1.87%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, March 17, 2022Friday, March 18, 2022Saturday, March 19, 2022
Bronx0.76%0.81%0.83%
Kings1.37%1.41%1.38%
New York1.81%1.95%2.03%
Queens1.14%1.14%1.17%
Richmond1.09%1.12%1.11%

Yesterday 2,013 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,940,576. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany58,46624
Allegany8,8771
Broome44,77113
Cattaraugus15,3394
Cayuga15,8765
Chautauqua23,4543
Chemung21,1538
Chenango9,2223
Clinton16,5526
Columbia9,9723
Cortland10,4186
Delaware7,6222
Dutchess63,57719
Erie207,10961
Essex5,5636
Franklin9,34311
Fulton12,4534
Genesee13,588
Greene8,5175
Hamilton8562
Herkimer13,6518
Jefferson19,85113
Lewis6,1233
Livingston11,5553
Madison12,8714
Monroe150,21339
Montgomery11,7736
Nassau400,564117
Niagara47,53428
NYC2,287,451879
Oneida52,64517
Onondaga109,547126
Ontario19,6918
Orange105,91627
Orleans8,5541
Oswego25,44710
Otsego9,7622
Putnam23,4362
Rensselaer31,11522
Rockland91,70029
Saratoga45,64819
Schenectady32,6103
Schoharie4,952
Schuyler3,4144
Seneca5,8351
St. Lawrence20,89518
Steuben19,7304
Suffolk424,45396
Sullivan18,2852
Tioga10,6108
Tompkins17,93916
Ulster31,340198
Warren13,4246
Washington11,9713
Wayne17,0482
Westchester248,706102
Wyoming8,2531
Yates3,336

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:


COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized		Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region633961.9%2438.1%
Central New York452657.8%1942.2%
Finger Lakes1344231.3%9268.7%
Long Island1426243.7%8056.3%
Mid-Hudson662842.4%3857.6%
Mohawk Valley211152.4%1047.6%
New York City29110837.1%18362.9%
North Country381436.8%2463.2%
Southern Tier361747.2%1952.8%
Western New York643148.4%3351.6%
Statewide90037842.0%52258.0%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,042. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                   
Chautauqua1 
Chemung1 
Clinton1 
Dutchess1 
Jefferson1 
Kings3 
New York1 
Queens1 
Richmond1 
Warren1 
Grand Total12 

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 1,889 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,419 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region967,78962885,73985  
Central New York647,27259599,02758  
Finger Lakes866,21549803,60574  
Long Island2,189,7453051,949,083459  
Mid-Hudson1,710,5572971,501,374276  
Mohawk Valley325,84936303,30133  
New York City8,039,0139527,135,0923,180  
North Country305,33519276,63730  
Southern Tier440,35030403,36636  
Western New York956,79980880,110188  
Statewide16,448,9241,88914,737,334   

Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region461,9482581,722   
Central New York308,7691791,291   
Finger Lakes482,2602071,779   
Long Island1,131,8331,0576,738   
Mid-Hudson864,0096815,185   
Mohawk Valley164,911137760   
New York City2,959,9964,12123,308   
North Country145,89964789   
Southern Tier220,3491081,032   
Western New York525,0303182,132   
Statewide7,265,0047,13044,736   