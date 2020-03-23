CNY Diaper Bank establishes coronavirus crisis fund for local families

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Diaper Bank is asking community members in Central New York to donate to the organization’s coronavirus crisis fund.

The nonprofit collects diapers for families in need and is now asking for monetary donations that can be made directly on their website. These donations will go directly toward the purchase of diapers for immediate distribution to local families.

According to the organization, monetary donations are “urgently needed at this time.” The organization is not holding volunteer diaper-wrapping sessions and is not gathering physical diapers from the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

During the current national health and economic crisis, local children will be impacted now more than ever. We have all seen the empty shelves at the grocery store and heard about the struggle that retailers are having to keep up with demand. The families we serve are financially unable to ‘stock up’ on diapers on a good day, let alone during this unprecendented time. Michela Hugo – Founder of the CNY Diaper Bank

According to the organization, half of all children under five-years-old in Syracuse live in poverty and one our of four live in extreme poverty.

For more information about the COVID-19 crisis fund, contact info@cnydiaperbank.org.