CNY’s positive case percentage remains highest in New York State

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“The Delta variant is a very serious threat, and we see that in the numbers here in New York and across the nation,” Governor Cuomo said. “When this virus first wreaked havoc on our communities, we showed the world what it means to be ‘New York Tough’ – as well as loving and smart. We got through the worst of this crisis by being loving and caring to one another, but now we need to be smart and make sure everyone gets vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, please do so immediately. The faster you do that, the faster we will defeat this beast and put COVID behind us once and for all.”



Monday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 101,685

Total Positive – 3,816

Percent Positive – 3.75%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,017 (+64)

Patients Newly Admitted – 295

Patients in ICU – 407 (+3)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 188 (+3)

Total Discharges – 190,846 (+190)

Deaths – 28

Total Deaths – 43,404

Total vaccine doses administered – 23,262,629

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,636

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 330,343

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 75.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, August 20, 2021 Saturday, August 21, 2021 Sunday, August 22, 2021 Capital Region 4.33% 4.24% 4.20% Central New York 4.46% 4.55% 4.61% Finger Lakes 4.00% 4.07% 3.91% Long Island 4.06% 4.05% 4.01% Mid-Hudson 3.40% 3.36% 3.49% Mohawk Valley 3.46% 3.39% 3.71% New York City 2.55% 2.55% 2.55% North Country 4.08% 4.23% 4.25% Southern Tier 3.17% 3.26% 3.23% Western New York 3.36% 3.47% 3.61% Statewide 3.12% 3.14% 3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, August 20, 2021 Saturday, August 21, 2021 Sunday, August 22, 2021 Bronx 2.86% 2.84% 2.91% Kings 2.62% 2.58% 2.61% New York 2.02% 2.09% 2.03% Queens 2.69% 2.65% 2.60% Richmond 3.19% 3.09% 3.16%

Sunday, 3,816 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,223,756. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 26,273 42 Allegany 3,651 4 Broome 19,560 37 Cattaraugus 5,982 9 Cayuga 6,908 25 Chautauqua 9,388 55 Chemung 8,110 26 Chenango 3,784 7 Clinton 4,990 11 Columbia 4,278 9 Cortland 4,208 12 Delaware 2,606 3 Dutchess 31,403 63 Erie 93,310 147 Essex 1,740 3 Franklin 2,772 16 Fulton 4,684 33 Genesee 5,592 7 Greene 3,601 3 Hamilton 351 1 Herkimer 5,478 21 Jefferson 6,487 14 Lewis 2,929 0 Livingston 4,701 7 Madison 4,810 12 Monroe 72,843 128 Montgomery 4,534 23 Nassau 195,401 362 Niagara 20,777 24 NYC 1,002,930 1,522 Oneida 23,592 44 Onondaga 41,493 129 Ontario 7,779 11 Orange 51,280 96 Orleans 3,257 3 Oswego 8,173 30 Otsego 3,723 5 Putnam 11,176 14 Rensselaer 12,099 32 Rockland 48,767 33 Saratoga 16,805 48 Schenectady 14,149 36 Schoharie 1,833 1 Schuyler 1,127 0 Seneca 2,125 7 St. Lawrence 7,186 23 Steuben 7,236 6 Suffolk 212,809 409 Sullivan 7,168 25 Tioga 4,022 3 Tompkins 4,800 10 Ulster 14,948 38 Warren 4,080 10 Washington 3,375 5 Wayne 6,174 16 Westchester 135,600 154 Wyoming 3,673 1 Yates 1,226 1

Sunday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,404. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 2 Cayuga 1 Kings 7 Madison 1 Monroe 2 Nassau 2 New York 1 Orange 1 Queens 5 Suffolk 3 Warren 1 Wayne 1

Sunday, 17,608 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,125 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: