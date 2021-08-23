CNY’s positive case percentage remains highest in New York State

Coronavirus
NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“The Delta variant is a very serious threat, and we see that in the numbers here in New York and across the nation,” Governor Cuomo said. “When this virus first wreaked havoc on our communities, we showed the world what it means to be ‘New York Tough’ – as well as loving and smart. We got through the worst of this crisis by being loving and caring to one another, but now we need to be smart and make sure everyone gets vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, please do so immediately. The faster you do that, the faster we will defeat this beast and put COVID behind us once and for all.”


Monday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 101,685
  • Total Positive – 3,816
  • Percent Positive – 3.75%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,017 (+64)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 295
  • Patients in ICU – 407 (+3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 188 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 190,846 (+190)
  • Deaths – 28
  • Total Deaths – 43,404
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 23,262,629
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,636
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 330,343
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 75.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, August 20, 2021Saturday, August 21, 2021Sunday, August 22, 2021
Capital Region4.33%4.24%4.20%
Central New York4.46%4.55%4.61%
Finger Lakes4.00%4.07%3.91%
Long Island4.06%4.05%4.01%
Mid-Hudson3.40%3.36%3.49%
Mohawk Valley3.46%3.39%3.71%
New York City2.55%2.55%2.55%
North Country4.08%4.23%4.25%
Southern Tier3.17%3.26%3.23%
Western New York3.36%3.47%3.61%
Statewide3.12%3.14%3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, August 20, 2021Saturday, August 21, 2021Sunday, August 22, 2021
Bronx2.86%2.84%2.91%
Kings2.62%2.58%2.61%
New York2.02%2.09%2.03%
Queens2.69%2.65%2.60%
Richmond3.19%3.09%3.16%

Sunday, 3,816 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,223,756. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany26,27342
Allegany3,6514
Broome19,56037
Cattaraugus5,9829
Cayuga6,90825
Chautauqua9,38855
Chemung8,11026
Chenango3,7847
Clinton4,99011
Columbia4,2789
Cortland4,20812
Delaware2,6063
Dutchess31,40363
Erie93,310147
Essex1,7403
Franklin2,77216
Fulton4,68433
Genesee5,5927
Greene3,6013
Hamilton3511
Herkimer5,47821
Jefferson6,48714
Lewis2,9290
Livingston4,7017
Madison4,81012
Monroe72,843128
Montgomery4,53423
Nassau195,401362
Niagara20,77724
NYC1,002,9301,522
Oneida23,59244
Onondaga41,493129
Ontario7,77911
Orange51,28096
Orleans3,2573
Oswego8,17330
Otsego3,7235
Putnam11,17614
Rensselaer12,09932
Rockland48,76733
Saratoga16,80548
Schenectady14,14936
Schoharie1,8331
Schuyler1,1270
Seneca2,1257
St. Lawrence7,18623
Steuben7,2366
Suffolk212,809409
Sullivan7,16825
Tioga4,0223
Tompkins4,80010
Ulster14,94838
Warren4,08010
Washington3,3755
Wayne6,17416
Westchester135,600154
Wyoming3,6731
Yates1,2261

Sunday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,404. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx2
Cayuga1
Kings7
Madison1
Monroe2
Nassau2
New York1
Orange1
Queens5
Suffolk3
Warren1
Wayne1

Sunday, 17,608 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,125 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region713,632622657,908498
Central New York559,369470521,363324
Finger Lakes722,194790676,399636
Long Island1,706,9982,5441,522,7231,878
Mid-Hudson1,351,4711,4281,203,9951,004
Mohawk Valley278,414172257,918165
New York City6,015,87310,5705,352,1077,737
North Country258,232151235,156140
Southern Tier370,261369343,687285
Western New York785,638492725,972458
Statewide12,762,08217,60811,497,22813,125

