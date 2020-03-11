Colgate University switching to online classes on March 23

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colgate University says it will move to online classes as a precaution to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
In a letter to the campus community, University President Brian Casey says classes will move online beginning March 23rd following Spring Break.
Casey says they hope to return to in-person instruction by Monday April 20th. The university will communicate any changes as needed.
