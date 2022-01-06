College student returns to her LaFayette elementary school as a substitute teacher

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- With full time staff out sick with COVID-19 and substitutes in short supply, school districts are doing all they can to keep students in the classroom.

Bethany Miller once walked the halls of Grimshaw Elementary school as a student. A 2019 LaFayette High School alumna, she’s now leading a classroom full of 4th graders as a substitute teacher.

“I’m actually looking to go to graduate school to become a high school biology teacher. That’s the dream.” bethany miller, substitute teacher, grimshaw elementary school

Miller, now a junior biology major at Binghamton University, is home from college for winter break.

Most college students spend those few weeks to catch up with family, friends and relax, but Miller knew she wanted to step up and fill in.

“I thought coming back here to where I went to elementary school would be a really interesting and fun experience,” Miller said.

Miller is one of Grimshaw Elementary’s six substitutes, four of whom are current college students.

Every year, COVID or not, I am super thankful because if it wasn’t COVID, it was the flu. Those are the pieces that come into play and they’ve always been helpful. It just gives you that little extra comfort because we’re a small district. We don’t have a lot of substitutes available and so we are constantly moving parts. Jennifer Blossey, Principal, Grimshaw Elementary School

Miller is planning on attending graduate school at Binghamton University for a masters degree in adolescent education.

LaFayette Central School District is looking for substitute teachers, bus drivers and custodial workers.

You can find more information about the positions here. If you’re interested in applying, click here.