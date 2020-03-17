Closings
Comparing coronavirus to the flu and other respiratory illnesses

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Epidemiological Comparison of Respiratory Viral Infections (Akiko Iwasaki / Yale University / Biorender)

NEW HAVEN, Ct. (NEWS10) — As coronavirus fever sweeps households across the Capital Region, a Yale University School of Medicine professor created a simple infographic comparing COVID-19 to other respiratory infections.

The chart, by biologist Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, stacks the coronavirus up against SARS, MERS, and the flu. The most striking comparison is between COVID-19 and the influenza virus, which kills far more in the U.S. and around the world each year than coronavirus has so far.

Although the chart has a blind spot for ongoing coronavirus cases, numbers from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can fill in some blanks.

COVID-19 infections

  • Global infected: 167,511
  • U.S. infected: 3,487
  • U.S. deaths: 68

Even with a flu shot, the CDC estimates that 36 million Americans have come down with influenza and 22,000 died from it this flu season.

