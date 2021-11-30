Concerns over hospital capacity grows in CNY, but how many beds are available?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After Governor Kathy Hochul voiced her concerns over hospital capacity on Monday during her COVID-19 briefing, NewsChannel 9 contacted every local hospital to see how many beds are available.

Not all hospitals responded to our inquiry, including Upstate Medical University, Auburn Community Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Oneida Health.

Guthrie Cortland Medical Center is treating only 2 COVID-19 patients, freeing up more hospital beds to take care of other patients.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Concerns are growing over hospital capacity in NY. So, we reached out to every local hospital to see how many beds are available.



Guthrie Cortland Medical Center President, Jennifer Yartym, says 59 beds are open there.



Full roundup on @NewsChannel9 at 6:00 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/c7BAkLg9HL — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) November 30, 2021

According to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center’s president, Jennifer Yartym, 59 hospital beds are currently staffed and open, but Yartym says that number can change in an instant.

“It’s fluid given any point in time during the day with discharges going out and admissions coming in, so that number is always changing.” Jennifer Yartym, president, guthrie cortland medical center

St. Joseph’s Health also says hospital capacity fluctuates daily. A spokesperson there says depending on the day and overall census, 120-145 beds are available.

Currently, there are 307 beds taken with 25 patients being treated for COVID-19.

At Crouse Hospital, there are 53 COVID patients, but we weren’t told exactly how many beds are free.

In Madison County, there are zero intensive care units at its two hospitals: Oneida Health and Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.

A spokesperson for the county says this is a direct impact of staffing shortages.

It is hard to articulate the hospital capacity for our county given the number of hospital beds has fluctuated since 2020. This fluctuation is due to many factors, including the vaccination mandate, which decreased staffing levels, thereby effecting the number of beds that could be made available and leading to reduced capacity. We are currently at our lowest capacity. Therefore we cannot compare the percent availability over time. Statement: Madison County

Oswego Health says staffing shortages haven’t required its team to cut bed capacity yet. The hospital can staff 60 beds and 10% are currently vacant.

“Oswego Health is proud to have managed this pandemic without cutting bed availability in our hospital or compromising nursing staff ratios,” a spokesperson said.

“COVID hospitalizations are trending upward and the number of beds is going downward…that’s a real problem for us. We’ve lost about 4% of our bed capacity since early August and that equates to about 1,580 beds. At the same time, hospitalizations and cases have gone up significantly.” governor kathy hochul, (d) new york

On Monday, the New York State Department of Health provided NewsChannel 9 with a list of hospitals it claims to have limited bed capacity of 10% or less.

As a result, those facilities can be regulated by the NYSDOH starting Friday, December 3 to postpone elective procedures in order to open more hospital capacity.

On the list, 7 Central New York Hospitals have less than 10% bed capacity, according to the NYSDOH. Those hospitals are:

Community Memorial Hospital Inc. Crouse Health Madison Central New York Crouse Hospital Crouse Health Onondaga Central New York Guthrie Cortland Medical Center The Guthrie Clinic Cortland Central New York Oneida Health Hospital Independent Madison Central New York Oswego Hospital Independent Oswego Central New York University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center Independent Onondaga Central New York UPSTATE University Hospital at Community General Independent Onondaga Central New York

However, in his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said he wasn’t given the same information on his call with hospital administrators.