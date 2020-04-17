Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Congressman Katko named to President’s advisory committee

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse-area Congressman John Katko is on the President’s advisory committee for opening up the country. He was on a lengthy call with the White House on Thursday afternoon and he says meetings have already begun and will continue over the coming weeks.

“I guess the best thing is that we have a seat at the table and not every district is going to have that. That will allow me to advocate on behalf of my constituent’s best interest. I want to hear from you. Contact our office. Give us your ideas. So I can crystallize those ideas and go down and fight for you the best I can,” Katko said.

The other Central New York Congressional Representative on the president’s committee is north country republican Elise Stefanik.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected