Congressman Katko named to President’s advisory committee

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse-area Congressman John Katko is on the President’s advisory committee for opening up the country. He was on a lengthy call with the White House on Thursday afternoon and he says meetings have already begun and will continue over the coming weeks.

“I guess the best thing is that we have a seat at the table and not every district is going to have that. That will allow me to advocate on behalf of my constituent’s best interest. I want to hear from you. Contact our office. Give us your ideas. So I can crystallize those ideas and go down and fight for you the best I can,” Katko said.

The other Central New York Congressional Representative on the president’s committee is north country republican Elise Stefanik.