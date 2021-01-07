Convalescent plasma needed in fight against COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As COVID-19 cases rise across the U.S., so does the need for convalescent plasma.

The plasma comes from the blood of those who have recovered from COVID-19 and it may contain antibodies that can attack the virus and can be used to treat those who are currently battling COVID-19.

The American Red Cross urges those who are able to donate and help potentially save lives.

“As we’re seeing the infection rates rise across the country — as well as locally, and hospitalizations rising with that — that demand is only increasing, and we are doing everything we can,” Katie Potter with the American Red Cross said.

“So we’ve learned to get folks out to collect that potentially life saving plasma to help folks that are in need. “

As an added incentive to get people to donate, the Red Cross is partnering with the NFL. Those who donate will be entered to win tickets to next year’s Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles.