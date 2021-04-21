Cornell hosting on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday for students

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cornell is partnering with the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and Cayuga Health System (CHS) to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students on Friday, April 23.

Due to the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for anyone 18 years and older.

Because a second dose is necessary, Cornell encourages students to make arrangements to stay in Ithaca. Second-dose appointments will be made on May 25. The opportunity to reschedule a second-dose appointment is also available for students if necessary.

Students who wish to participate must register on the TCHD’s vaccine registry. The school says students who have already registered and indicated that they are a student at Cornell do not need to register again. An email with an invitation for an appointment will be sent.

Ithaca College has not scheduled a vaccine clinic on-campus for students yet, but does encourage students who wish to receive a vaccine to register on TCHD’s vaccine registry.