Cornell moves to yellow alert following new COVID-19 cases

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cornell University is on a yellow alert following a disturbing spike in COVID-19cases and the college president says a disregard for public health requirements by some students is to blame.

Over the past week alone, Cornell has seen nearly 80 new cases among the student population. About half of the new cases are associated with first-year students living on north campus, and many of the others are linked to community spread in Greek-life organizations, athletic teams, on- and off-campus parties, and travel outside of the Ithaca area.