Cornell University compiles county vulnerability tool for COVID-19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cornell University analysis shows that some rural Upstate counties may be New York’s most vulnerable if they experience a localized outbreak.

Those at the Cornell Population Center and Program on Applied Demographics ranked all 62 New York State counties according to risk factors. These risk factors include age, living arrangements and underlying health conditions.

It is now compiled into different maps, which you can view by clicking here.

For instance, Oneida County is ranked 15th most vulnerable, while Onondaga County is ranked 39th.

The map is meant to help county officials with preparedness planning.

