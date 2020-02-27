Closings
Cornell University issues new guidelines for Cornell-related travel

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At Cornell University, the provost for international affairs has updated its guidelines for travel abroad because of coronavirus concerns. This comes after a couple of people tested negative for the virus in the campus community after experiencing symptoms.  

Cornell-related student travel to countries where the Centers for Disease Control has given a level three travel advisory is prohibited. That includes China and South Korea. 

The school says they will work with students who may be disrupted by the coronavirus.

